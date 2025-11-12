Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning curates Queens community art program at JFK’s new Terminal 6

Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning and JFK Millennium Partners announced Llannski, Kim Okoli, and Garfield M. Harry (left to right) were selected to be part of the inaugural Queens in Flight rotating community art program.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners, the company that is currently building and will also operate the new Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport, announced the first three Queens-based artists who have been selected to be part of its inaugural “Queens in Flight” rotating community art program, which will debut when the first gates open in the new terminal next year.

Local artists Kim Okoli, Llannski, and Garfield M. Harry will have their artwork prominently displayed in gate areas throughout the terminal’s departure concourse, joining the previously announced permanent art installations.

“Throughout the Port Authority’s $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport, we have worked with our private partners to design and build world-class terminals that will create a sense of place that is unique to New York and the borough of Queens,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. “Artworks by Queens-based artists and new concessions featuring products from Queens will enliven the new terminal and enrich the unique passenger experience at Terminal 6.”

The Queens in Flight artwork will also be available for travelers to purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis via QR codes located on their display cases.

“T6 is more than just a new airport terminal, it’s a gateway to the world, and we’re proud to have Queens’ own artists at the heart of it,” JFK Millennium Partners CEO Steve Thody said. “Their work reflects the spirit of our city and the stories that make Queens one of the most dynamic communities in the world.”

The Queens in Flight rotating community art program is currently being curated by the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL).

“Look at any of the ambitious, endlessly inspiring artworks selected for ‘Queens in Flight,’ and you’ll immediately see what we see: world-class local artists delivering best-in-class masterworks for a global travel terminal at the cutting-edge of New York City,” JCAL Executive Director Leonard Jacobs said.

Kim Okoli emigrated to the U.S. by way of Queens and is known for her vibrant mixed-media installations.

“Queens has always been a borough close to both my heart and to my personal art journey,” Okoli said. “The communities of Far Rockaway and Flushing formed my early ideas of what the world looked like: teeming with life and laughter, and so much bigger than I could imagine. My piece that will appear in the new JFK Terminal 6 is my love letter to Queens, with a focus on the shared legacy of the different cultures that made a home for themselves here.”

Llannski’s work explores identity and heritage through textile and sculpture.

“Art is how I challenge and show up for myself and for others. Sharing connection, resilience, and a reminder that none of us is alone,” Llannski said. “My hope is that when someone sees my work, it will give them a moment of recognition and comfort, but also inspiration. Or a proof that we’re moving through reality similarly.”

Garfield M. Harry is a photographer whose work captures the emotional depth of urban life.

“The creative journey I have embarked on is an immigrant story that started in 1977 when I peered out the window of a Pan Am 747 jet and saw the island of Manhattan illuminated at sunset. In that moment, I fell in love with New York as a child, and it has created a lasting impact which has informed my photography,” Harry said. “This project feels close to me for many reasons, stirring up memories of why I love my town, fond memories of working at JFK, and the celebration of diversity in Queens. I hope to share some of that with visitors from around the world.”