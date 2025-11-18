JPAFHC provides Thanksgiving meal kits to hundreds of NYC families

The Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center (JPAFHC) provided essential holiday support and health resources to local families during its “Gobble for Good Health Family Thanksgiving Pop-Up Event” on Wednesday, Nov. 12, across all JPAFHC health care facilities, including its southeast Queens locations in Jamaica and the Rockaways.

Thanksgiving meal kits, complete with turkeys and trimmings donated by the Hispanic Federation, were given out to the families. Additionally, the families who attended the event were given access to health care navigation services, health education and community resource information.

This event was designed to help families in southeast Queens and Red Hook, Brooklyn, who have been affected by food insecurity and impacted by the interruptions to federal SNAP benefits.

“When families face uncertainty, especially during the holidays, community health centers have a responsibility to step in—not just as care providers, but as community pillars,” JPAFHC Chief Executive Officer Renee Hastick-Motes, MPA, said. “Gobble for Good Health represents who we are at our core, a trusted resource, a source of stability and a place where no family feels unseen or unsupported.”

Those interested in learning more about the programs and initiatives offered by the JPAFHC can go to addabbo.org.