Quantcast
Jamaica
News

JPAFHC provides Thanksgiving meal kits to hundreds of NYC families

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
IMG_1998
JPAFHC Chief Executive Officer Renee Hastick-Motes (right) helped give out the Thanksgiving meal kits.
Photo courtesy of the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center

The Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center (JPAFHC) provided essential holiday support and health resources to local families during its “Gobble for Good Health Family Thanksgiving Pop-Up Event” on Wednesday, Nov. 12, across all JPAFHC health care facilities, including its southeast Queens locations in Jamaica and the Rockaways.

Families facing food insecurity were gifted with Thanksgiving meal kits. Photo courtesy of the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center

Thanksgiving meal kits, complete with turkeys and trimmings donated by the Hispanic Federation, were given out to the families. Additionally, the families who attended the event were given access to health care navigation services, health education and community resource information.

In addition to providing the Thanksgiving meal kits, JPAFHC was able to assist with navigation services, health education and community resource information. Photo courtesy of the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center

This event was designed to help families in southeast Queens and Red Hook, Brooklyn, who have been affected by food insecurity and impacted by the interruptions to federal SNAP benefits.

Photo courtesy of the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center

“When families face uncertainty, especially during the holidays, community health centers have a responsibility to step in—not just as care providers, but as community pillars,” JPAFHC Chief Executive Officer Renee Hastick-Motes, MPA, said. “Gobble for Good Health represents who we are at our core, a trusted resource, a source of stability and a place where no family feels unseen or unsupported.”

JPAFHC Chief Executive Officer Renee Hastick-Motes (right) helped give out the Thanksgiving meal kits. Photo courtesy of the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center

Those interested in learning more about the programs and initiatives offered by the JPAFHC can go to addabbo.org.

Photo courtesy of the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

More Jamaica News

More from Around New York