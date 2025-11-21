New Just Salad location in Forest Hills celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Just Salad and Cord Meyer Development held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Just Salad restaurant in Forest Hills, Queens. Restaurant Team Leader Rosetta Gadson (pictured with scissors) was joined by fellow associates Nick Vitale, Field Marketing Specialist, and Franco Ochoa, Area Team Leader. Community and business leaders in attendance included Tom Grech, President of the Queens Chamber of Commerce; Heather Beers-Dimitriadis, Chair of Community Board 6; Patrick Jordan, Special Assistant for Economic Development for Borough President Donovan Richards; Seth Urbinder, Deputy Chief of Staff for Council Member Lynn Schulman; Stancy Saji, Program Manager for Community Relations at Northwell LIJ; and members of the Forest Hills Green Team, including Co-Chair Dan Miner.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on on Friday, Nov. 21, marked the grand opening of the newest Just Salad location at 107-34 71st Ave. in Forest Hills.

Just Salad has built a strong reputation for its earth-friendly menu and commitment to sustainability. This chain occupies 2,332 square feet of the ground floor of the building.

The ribbon-cutting was held in part to mark the occasion and as part of Just Salad’s grand opening “Giveback Day” initiative. Another part of this initiative was donating a percentage from the sales made on the first day to the Forest Hills Green Team, a local volunteer organization that works to advance sustainability across Forest Hills and Rego Park.

The real estate company Cord Meyer Development welcomed its newest tenant on the ground floor of its office building with open arms. Cord Meyer Development also matched the $360 contribution made by Just Salad to the Forest Hills Green Team, bringing the total up to $720.

“Cord Meyer Development is proud to support Just Salad’s giving efforts and delighted to welcome Just Salad to our Forest Hills property,” Cord Meyer Development Vice President of Leasing Matthew O’Grady said. “We introduced Just Salad at our Bay Terrace Shopping Center earlier this year, and it’s been a tremendous success. Their menu resonates with today’s diners, and we’re confident this new location will thrive in a neighborhood with such active foot traffic and a strong daytime workforce.”

Cord Meyer Development is nearing completion of a multi-phase capital improvement program at the office building, which spans 62,000 square feet. The property’s appeal has been significantly enhanced by the recent renovations, helping to attract more office users and high-quality retail and dining tenants.

“Demand for well-located space in the heart of Forest Hills has never been stronger,” O’Grady said. “Just Salad is a terrific fit for the community and a welcome addition to our tenant mix.”

Some of the other restaurant brands that have recently signed or opened at Cord Meyer properties include Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, 7th Street Burger, GEN Korean BBQ House, Cold Stone Creamery and Somedays Bakery.

During the lease transaction, Just Salad was represented by RIPCO Real Estate Managing Partner Jason Pennington and Executive Managing Director Christopher Walther.