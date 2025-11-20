Quantcast
Glendale
News

Photos: Knights of Columbus host Thanksgiving food drive for Sacred Heart Food Pantry

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
knights of columbus
Members of the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103 of the Knights of Columbus at their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Photo courtesy of the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103

Members of the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103 of the Knights of Columbus hosted their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Hundreds of food donations were made this year. Photo courtesy of the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103

The Thanksgiving Food Drive benefits the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, helping them to provide support for more than 400 families across Glendale, Middle Village and Ridgewood.

The members of the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103. Photo courtesy of the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103
Photo courtesy of the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103

This year’s food drive saw a record turnout, according to the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103.

Photo courtesy of the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103

Among those to drop off supplies at the event were the Kiwanis Club of Glendale.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Glendale also donated food at the event. Photo courtesy of the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103
Photo courtesy of the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103

