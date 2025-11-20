Photos: Knights of Columbus host Thanksgiving food drive for Sacred Heart Food Pantry

Photo courtesy of the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103

Members of the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103 of the Knights of Columbus at their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Members of the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103 of the Knights of Columbus hosted their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The Thanksgiving Food Drive benefits the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, helping them to provide support for more than 400 families across Glendale, Middle Village and Ridgewood.

This year’s food drive saw a record turnout, according to the Monsignor Sherman Council No. 5103.

Among those to drop off supplies at the event were the Kiwanis Club of Glendale.