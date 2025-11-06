Koukla Espresso Bar brings Mediterranean escape to Astoria

A new cafe offering drinks like rose matcha lattes and sandwiches on freshly baked focaccia bread has just opened in Astoria, providing a Mediterranean escape for meeting friends for coffee or a cocktail after work.

Koukla Espresso Bar, located at 30-09 35th Ave., opened at the end of October in the space formerly occupied by Alterworks Studios. The cafe is owned by Astoria resident Vicky Lampropoulou, who sought to create a cozy and welcoming atmosphere for the community to enjoy, offering a variety of food and drink options.

“I’ve been living in Astoria for so many years, and I wanted to do something for the community and the neighborhood,” said Lampropoulou. “Even though we’re brand new, customers like the place, and the weekend here has been crazy.”

Lampropoulou has lived in Astoria for 13 years after moving here from Patras, Greece, where she was born and raised. She has worked in the hospitality industry in venues throughout Manhattan, advancing from manager to opening her own space with business partners, called Water and Wheat, which has two locations in the city.

Since then, Lampropoulou decided to venture out on her own with the opening of Koukla. Her vision was for an espresso bar like the ones she experienced in Italy and Greece, which offer more than just a space to grab coffee and rush to work; instead, guests are invited to slow down and savor food and drink, whether they come alone or with friends. The space is adorned with furniture from Greece and artwork from Italy, featuring salmon and cream-colored walls, as well as photos of her favorite places in Greece. An old photo also shows the space’s original business, an ice cream shop from the 1930s, next to a photo of the newly opened cafe.

Over the years, the space has played many roles, from an auto part shop to an art studio. Koukla, a Greek expression for a beautiful woman, is intended to have a similar effect on passersby as they stop and notice the new space on the street, where guests can indulge in strawberry matchas or a banana oat latte, as well as cocktails like Negronis or espresso martinis.

“My vision is for customers to come in the morning and have a very nice matcha beverage, and then after work, you can come over here, you can have your Negroni, Aperol spritz, or something from the focaccia menu,” said Lampropoulou.

The espresso bar offers a variety of delicious treats, including croissants, handmade spanakopita, tiramisu, and overnight oats. Their breakfast includes dishes like avocado toast, the Mediterranean, a brioche bun, halloumi cheese, a fried egg, tomato, sautéed onions and balsamic fig glaze. Their focaccia menu has also been a popular go-to, featuring classic choices like the Caprese, made with mozzarella, tomato and basil, or the Sorrento, made with sirloin steak, among others. The espresso bar is slated to have seasonal treats, including pumpkin cheesecake and apple crumble, around December.

As the neighborhood becomes more familiar with the space, customers are welcome to stop by and work on their laptops or explore the menu offerings. When the weather gets warm again, customers will be able to sit outdoors and enjoy the sights and sounds of the neighborhood.

“People can come over to enjoy and see that it’s not like a restaurant, but also it’s not a coffee shop,” said Lampropoulou. “It’s something in between, and that’s why I think it’s a nice place.”

Koukla Espresso Bar is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To learn more, follow them at @kouklaespressobar.