Krishnan welcomes Council approval of rezoning allowing for 13-story residential tower in Elmhurst

The rezoning, approved by the City Council on Wednesday, allows for a 13-story residential tower at the site of a TD Bank at 78-01 Queens Blvd. Photo via Google Street View.

Council Member Shekar Krishnan has welcomed the City Council’s approval of a proposed rezoning in Elmhurst that will allow for the conversion of an “underutilized” bank and parking lot into a 13-story residential tower.

The Council approved the rezoning of 78-01 Queens Blvd. in a 42-2 vote, with Council Members Robert Holden and Frank Morano voting against the rezoning and Council Member David Carr abstaining from the vote.

The rezoning will allow for the construction of a 13-story residential tower on the site of what is currently a TD Bank, which would include up to 314 units, 79 of which would be permanently affordable.

The affordable units would be mapped under Mandatory Inclusionary Housing Option 1, which requires that 25% of a development be available at an average of 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), with at least 10% of units set aside for households earning 40% AMI. Krishnan said he had negotiated deeper affordability with a weighted average of 55% AMI.

The residential tower would also include space for a 15,000-square-foot community center, an ADA-accessible swimming pool and new public space for the local community. It would also include multi-purpose community rooms, classrooms and programming administered by health and wellness non-profit Commonpoint Queens, which would provide low-cost swim lessons and lifeguard training.

Krishnan said the rezoning agreement “sets a new standard” for housing development in New York City, adding that he had made it clear that he would vote against any plan that would not deliver real affordability for local residents and protect working-class communities.

“This agreement does exactly that and shows what is possible when we put our community first,” Krishnan said in a statement welcoming the Council vote.

He also welcomed a partnership with 32BJ SEIU that will ensure that all building service jobs tied to the project are “good union jobs with fair wages and benefits.”

“This project will now bring affordable housing, a new community pool, public green space and good union jobs. That’s the future Elmhurst deserves,” Krishnan said.

He also said the final agreement has been modified to remove several adjacent parcels from the original application in a bid to protect local businesses. Those lots will now remain zoned for light manufacturing and small business use.

The rezoning proposal had met opposition from several local residents, who argued that a 13-story residential tower would drive displacement and gentrification.

A group of around two dozen local residents held a protest at the site last month, calling on Krishnan to vote against the rezoning, holding placards such as “Elmhurst is not for sale” and “hands off Elmhurst.”

Holden, who was one of two Council Members to vote against the rezoning on Wednesday, said he voted against the plan because a 13-story tower would be “completely out of character” for the neighborhood.

Holden said the rezoning is located “on the other side of Queens Boulevard” from his election district and said the impact of the rezoning would be “deeply felt” by his constituents.

The 13-story residential tower would be located in an area where most buildings measure two or three stories.

“Anyone can see that this massive complex is completely out of character for the neighborhood. It would put a major strain on our local infrastructure and quality of life, which is why I voted against it,” Holden said in a statement.

Krishnan, however, told Gothamist that doing nothing during the housing crisis was “not an option.” He also said the project was an example of how rezonings can be used to serve the “public good.”

Danielle Ellman, CEO of Commonpoint, said the rezoning represents an investment in the local community.

“Expanding our footprint through this project will finally give Corona and Elmhurst residents a place to live, learn, play and gather in ways that have never before been possible,” Ellman said in a statement. “It’s an investment in stability, opportunity and the enduring strength of this community.”