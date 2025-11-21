Quantcast
Jackson Heights
Queens businesses team up for food drive and canned goods collection

Renarts
Renarts is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive with Jungly and Louie’s Pizza.
Photo credit: Renarts

Three Queens businesses are working together for a Thanksgiving Food Drive to give back to the community and provide hot meals to those in need on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Renarts, located at 40-34 82nd St. in Jackson Heights, is hosting the event, with meals provided by Jungly LIC and Louie’s Pizza, available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the day.

The food drive will take place on November 25, serving hot meals and collecting canned food donations.Photo courtesy of Renarts

The three local Queens businesses often collaborate with other small businesses in the community to give back as well as connect with the neighborhood and the latest event provides a great opportunity to help others just in time for the holiday season. 

Jungly
Jungly is known for its expansive menu, featuring food inspired by the diverse flavors of Queens. Photo credit: Jungly LIC

Jungly LIC is known for an array of delicious cuisine to represent the diversity of the Queens borough, from flatbread pizza to brisket tacos and paella. The western Queens eatery is joining forces with Louie’s Pizza, an Elmhurst-based family-owned pizzeria known for their Albanian pride as much as their hot and delicious cuisine, from popular go-tos like their Grandma Slice to fresh homemade pasta dishes like aglonotti and penne alla vodka. The goodwill event offers an incredible opportunity for small businesses and the community to come together and support those in need, particularly as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Louie's Pizza
Louie’s Pizza is known for its Grandma slice and freshly made pasta dishes. Photo credit: Louie’s Pizza

The trio is also hosting a canned food drive with drop-off spots available at all three locations up until the Nov. 23, which is also going to be distributed during the food drive on Nov. 25.

For those who are interested in donating canned goods for the drive, drops may be made at the following locations:

  • Louie’s Pizza 81-34 Baxter Ave., Elmhurst 
  • Jungly LIC 12-23 Jackson Ave., Long Island City
  • Renarts 40-34 82nd St., Jackson Heights

For more information on the food drive event, visit @renarts1981, who is hosting the event, @jungly.nyc, or @louiespizza to stay up-to-date on the latest information and details regarding the event.

About the Author

Jessica Militello

I write feature articles and profiles on restaurants, new businesses, artists, creators, and events throughout Queens, particularly Western and Northeast Queens. I like to shed light on anything fun and uplifting going on in the area, or people working together to help each other in the community.

