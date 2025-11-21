Three Queens businesses are working together for a Thanksgiving Food Drive to give back to the community and provide hot meals to those in need on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Renarts, located at 40-34 82nd St. in Jackson Heights, is hosting the event, with meals provided by Jungly LIC and Louie’s Pizza, available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the day.

The three local Queens businesses often collaborate with other small businesses in the community to give back as well as connect with the neighborhood and the latest event provides a great opportunity to help others just in time for the holiday season.

Jungly LIC is known for an array of delicious cuisine to represent the diversity of the Queens borough, from flatbread pizza to brisket tacos and paella. The western Queens eatery is joining forces with Louie’s Pizza, an Elmhurst-based family-owned pizzeria known for their Albanian pride as much as their hot and delicious cuisine, from popular go-tos like their Grandma Slice to fresh homemade pasta dishes like aglonotti and penne alla vodka. The goodwill event offers an incredible opportunity for small businesses and the community to come together and support those in need, particularly as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

The trio is also hosting a canned food drive with drop-off spots available at all three locations up until the Nov. 23, which is also going to be distributed during the food drive on Nov. 25.

For those who are interested in donating canned goods for the drive, drops may be made at the following locations:

Louie’s Pizza 81-34 Baxter Ave., Elmhurst

Jungly LIC 12-23 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

Renarts 40-34 82nd St., Jackson Heights

For more information on the food drive event, visit @renarts1981, who is hosting the event, @jungly.nyc, or @louiespizza to stay up-to-date on the latest information and details regarding the event.