Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital celebrates diversity at 12th annual International Night

Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital hosted its 12th annual International Night celebration of cultural diversity around the world on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 18.

The festivities included singing by the Bukharian Boys Choir, a traditional Uzbekistan dance by team members and other health care workers proudly representing the nations they come from in traditional attire from each country. Food from each culture was shared as well, and the hospital’s lobby and cafeteria were transformed into an event space where heritage was shared through stories and songs.

“International Night is a beautiful reflection of who we are as a hospital and as a community,” Long Island Jewish Forest Hills President Lorraine Chambers Lewis said. “Our team represents so many backgrounds and traditions, and this event allows us to share those stories through food, music, and fashion. It’s a reminder that our differences strengthen our connection to one another and to the patients we serve every day.”

LIJFH team members represent cultures from around the world, including Poland, Romania, Greece, India, Jamaica, Haiti, Korea, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Guyana and the Philippines.

“International Night has become one of the most meaningful traditions at our hospital,” said Miriam Chapman, RN, assistant director, nursing, LIJ Forest Hills. “The event was created to include not only our day and night team members but to promote staff engagement and to celebrate the different cultures represented in the hospital. Seeing everyone share their heritage through traditional attire, food and stories reminds us how much stronger we are because of the many cultures within our site.”

This year, the hospital put together a basket raffle that raised more than $800 for Northwell’s Hurricane Melissa Relief Fund.