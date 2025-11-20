Long Island man busted for vandalizing nearly a dozen NYPD vehicles at the 116th Precinct in Rosedale

A Nassau County man was booked at the 116th Precinct in Rosedale for vandalizing nearly a dozen NYPD vehicles parked at the stationhouse the night before.

Christian Genwright, 22, of Bucknell Road in Valley Stream, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Nov. 12 on a complaint charging him with 10 counts of criminal mischief for intentionally damaging marked and unmarked NYPD cars in front of the precinct, located at 244-04 North Conduit Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, Genwright pulled up to the precinct in a silver Lexus sedan with New York license plates wearing a black hooded sweatshirt on the night of Monday, Nov. 10. He was seen on video surveillance exiting the luxury car and pulling out a knife, which he proceeded to use to puncture and slash the tires of seven parked and unoccupied NYPD vehicles that caused them to deflate. He then pulled out a hammer, which he used to smash the windshields and sideview mirrors on an additional four parked and unoccupied police vehicles before getting back in the Lexus and speeding off eastbound on North Conduit Avenue.

Detectives from the 116th Precinct reviewed video surveillance footage from a number of security cameras outside the precinct and produced screenshots of the suspect.

Genwright was spotted in the silver Lexus, still wearing the black hooded sweatshirt, by officers who had the screenshots the following night, less than 500 feet from the 116th Precinct. He was pulled over at the corner of 244th Street and 138th Avenue, one block north of the crime scene. After a check of an NYPD database confirmed the Lexus was registered to Genwright, he was taken into custody and brought back to the 116th Precinct for processing.

He was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Tubridy the following night. The charges were not bail eligible, and Judge Tubridy granted supervised release to the defendant.