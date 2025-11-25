Long Islander charged in Bayside collision that killed Glen Oaks senior: NYPD

A Long Island man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal collision in June that killed a Glen Oaks senior crossing Northern Boulevard in Bayside.

A Long Island man was arrested and booked at the 111th Precinct in Bayside on Monday, Nov. 24, for driving without a license when he struck and killed a senior from Glen Oaks who was crossing Northern Boulevard one block away from the station house more than five months earlier.

Salvatore Sassone, 48, of Evelyn Avenue in Westbury, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle and operating without a license, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that on the night of Wednesday, June 11, Sassone was behind the wheel of a 2017 Chevy Tahoe SUV traveling eastbound on Northern Boulevard toward the Cross Island Parkway just after 10 p.m. when he struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing north to south at 217th Street.

The victim sustained head and body trauma and was transported by EMS to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead a short while later. He was later identified as 74-year-old Eric Wexler of 75th Avenue near the Glen Oaks Oval.

Sassone remained at the scene on the night of the fatal collision.

An NYPD spokesman could not say how he was taken into custody. Sassone was issued a desk appearance ticket, which is returnable on Dec. 11, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.