Man killed after falling onto tracks while waiting for A train at Arverne station: NYPD

A man was killed at the A train station at Beach 60th Street in Arverne when he suffered a medical episode and fell onto the tracks, where he made contact with the third rail.

There is no criminality suspected in the death of a man who allegedly took a fatal fall onto the tracks at the Beach 60th Street subway station in Arverne on Nov. 11, according to the NYPD.

The 61-year-old man was waiting for an A train on the northbound platform at the station at 12:05 p.m., when he appeared to have a medical episode causing him to fall onto the track bed where he made contact with the electrified third rail, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation.

Police from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway responded to a 911 call of a man in need of medical attention. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim lying on the tracks.

FDNY first responders had the power shut down to the third rail so they could remove the man. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

There were delays along the A line for roughly 45 minutes, according to the MTA.

The identification of the deceased is pending family notification, and the investigation remains ongoing.