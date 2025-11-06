Man recovering after he was struck by an M train at the Elmhurst Avenue subway station: NYPD

A 46-year-old man was struck by an M train in Elmhurst on Wednesday evening. Service was suspended while rescuers worked to free him from beneath the subway car.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 call just before 7 p.m. after the victim was waiting on the southbound platform at the Elmhurst Avenue subway station on Broadway at 45th Avenue, an NYPD spokesman said Thursday.

Criminality is not suspected in the incident, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. Rescue crews had the power shut down as they worked to free the man from beneath the M train. EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Southbound M and R trains resumed service from Forest Hills-71st Avenue to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue at 10:18 P.M., according to the MTA.