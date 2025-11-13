Median rent rose in northwest Queens year-over-year in October 2025, new leases trend up for first time in four months: report

The median rent and number of new leases increased year-over-year in October 2025 across northwest Queens.

Rental units across northwest Queens maintained an upward trend in median rental price year-over-year in October 2025, while the number of new leases increased for the first time since June, according to a report by Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The median rental price in northwest Queens, which includes the neighborhoods of Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside, went up 7.4%, from $3,350 in October 2024 to $3,598 in October 2025. This rental metric rose more than twice as fast as the 3% inflation rate in the United States.

For the first time in four months, the number of new leases signed went up year-over-year. There was a 3.7% increase, from 723 in October 2024 to 750 in October 2025.

Over the same period of time, the listing inventory across northwest Queens experienced a large jump. Inventory went up 26.3%, from 938 in October 2024 to 1,185 in October 2025.

The upward trajectories in median rental price and new leases were largely reflected in the trends among each type of rental unit.

Studios had median rent go up 2.8%, from $2,995 in 2024 to $3,080 in 2025. Additionally, new leases of these units went up 1.8%, from 113 last year to 115 this year.

One-bedroom units experienced a 10.5% increase in median rent, rising from $3,100 in 2024 to $3,425 in 2025. New leases climbed 8.5%, from 342 last year to 371 this year.

Two-bedroom units had the only outlier compared to the overall trends of median rent and new leases. Like the other apartments, the median rent rose among two-bedroom units, having increased 9.6%, from $3,995 in 2024 to $4,337 in 2025. However, unlike with the other unit types, the number of new leases went down over this period of time. New leases decreased 2.2%, from 229 last year to 224 this year.

Three-bedroom units returned to reflecting the overall trends. The median rent for these units jumped 17.1%, from $4,250 in 2024 to $4,975 in 2025. The number of new leases climbed 2.6%, from 39 last year to 40 this year.