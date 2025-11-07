Median sale price of Queens homes reaches record high of $600K in third quarter of 2025: report

The median sale price for homes in Queens eclipsed $600,000 in the third quarter of 2025, setting a new high.

The median sale price for homes in Queens reached a record high of $600,000 during the third quarter of 2025, according to a report by PropertyShark.

This record high represents a 4% increase year-over-year from just under $577,000 in the third quarter of 2024.

One of the main contributing factors to this historic increase was the jump in Jamaica Estates. This Queens neighborhood had a 144% leap in median sale price year-over-year, from approximately $513,000 in the third quarter of 2024 to about $1.25 million in the third quarter of 2025. This spike was due in large part to more than three-quarters of the sales this year being for houses, compared to less than half the previous year. Since more houses were sold, the sales of the cheaper co-ops decreased.

East Elmhurst joined Jamaica Estates as being among the top five neighborhoods in New York City with the most significant growth in median sale price over this period of time. The median sale price of homes in East Elmhurst rose 84%, from approximately $478,000 last year to $878,000 this year.

Queens neighborhoods accounted for 12 of the top 100 most expensive neighborhoods in New York City during the third quarter of 2025. These included Malba in 13th place at $1.595 million, Hunters Point and Jamaica tied for 28th at $1.25 million, Fresh Meadows in 31st at $1.05 million, Hollis Hills in 32nd at $1.045 million, Rockwood Park in 34th at $999,000, Queensboro Hill in 38th at $967,000, Douglaston in 39th at $949,000, East Flushing in 41st at $945,000, Middle Village in 44th at $900,000, Auburndale in 47th at $880,000 and East Elmhurst in 48th place at $878,000.