Medicare panel at Queens Community House to aid seniors with their health care

The NYC Department for the Aging (DFTA) announced it will be holding an informational panel on Nov. 12 at the Queens Community House to help aging residents in Queens understand the how President Donald Trump’s recent budget cuts to the Medicare program will affect their healthcare coverage at the start of next year.

The DFTA’s Health Insurance Information, Counseling, and Assistance Program (HIICAP) is a completely free resource that connects seniors on Medicare with experts in healthcare and, now that open enrollment for 2026 is open, is hosting similar panels all across the City to teach those on the government program what their new coverage will look like.

Open enrollment will close on Dec. 7, leaving seniors just one month left to decide which plan they choose.

Discussion topics during the panel include:

How much insurance premiums are increasing next year

The new limits for out-of-pocket prescription drugs

How the changes affect older adults with higher incomes and are tied to the Income-

Related Monthly Adjustment Amount

Related Monthly Adjustment Amount Part D deductible increase

The panel will consist of members from DFTA and representatives of private insurance companies that offer coverage as a part of Medicare Part C, or Medicare Advantage, which includes most large health insurance companies such as Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, United Healthcare and more. The 2025 Budget Reconciliation Act, also known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” was passed in July and cut $45 billion from Medicare starting in 2026, with an additional $450 billion removed from the budget by 2032. Insurance premiums will be doubled, depending on the plan, and out-of-pocket drug costs will increase by $100. Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drug costs and is only available through private insurers authorized in Part C, will see an increase of $25.

The panel is open to anyone living above the federal poverty level who has questions about their specific healthcare plans. However, Medicare recipients not a capable of attending are encouraged to read its handbook or reach out to the department individually by calling 212-AGING-NYC (212-244-6469) or by emailing HIICAP@aging.nyc.gov. The Queens Community House is located at 97-30 Queens Blvd, in Rego Park and the meeting will take place at the basement level.