Mother and baby reunited after they became separated on E train in Jackson Heights

A mother became separated from her baby in a stroller on a southbound E train in Queens during Thursday morning’s rush hour.

As the train pulled into the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 20, the woman may have gotten off to let people exit the train, but the doors closed before she could get back on. She alerted police in the transit hub, and an urgent search was launched for the 1-year-old baby.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst, the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights, and Transit District 20 raced to subway stations along the E line. Moments later, a conductor on the train discovered the missing toddler still in its stroller, two stations south at the Grand Ave-Newtown subway station in Elmhurst.

The mother and her baby were reunited at the Queens Plaza subway station, where she was waiting with police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City.

Neither the mother nor her baby was injured during the ordeal.