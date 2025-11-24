MTA Transit leader visits Jamaica senior center to promote OMNY tap and ride system

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow visited the Robert Couche Senior Center to discuss the switch from the MetroCard to the new OMNY tap and ride system.

After 32 years, the MTA will retire the MetroCard at the end of the year in favor of the new OMNY tap and ride system, and on Thursday, Nov. 20, New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow paid a visit to the Robert Couche Senior Center in Jamaica to discuss the benefits of the new system.

Crichlow went table to table while center attendees were having lunch to answer their questions. This outreach is part of the MTA’s efforts to raise awareness about OMNY, including its fare-capping feature and its compatibility with Access-A-Ride.

A mobile OMNY sales vehicle was parked outside the center, where MTA customer service representatives assisted seniors who wanted to apply for Reduced-Fare OMNY or transfer MetroCard value to an OMNY card.

“It was a pleasure to talk to folks at the Robert Couche Senior Center in Southeast Queens this afternoon about the benefits of our Tap and Ride system and see our mobile sales van in action,” Crichlow said. “As we prepare to end sales of the MetroCard on Dec. 31, 2025, I understand our long-time riders, like the New Yorkers I met today, have questions about the new fare system — we’re here to help.”

Currently, 88% of subway and bus riders use OMNY to access the system.