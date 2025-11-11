Astoria, get ready for a showdown! The Battle of the Bands is taking over Murphy’s Bar for a three-day tournament featuring 18 bands that will take the stage and vie for cash prizes, free studio time and a shot at first place at the action-packed event.

The inaugural festival at Murphy’s Bar, located at 45-01 23rd Ave., takes off on Friday. Nov. 21 at 6 p.m., featuring a lineup of over 18 bands who will each perform on one night, competing for best cover song and best original song.

The acts that will be performing were selected randomly after over 100 bands reached out to the bar to be a part of the lively competition, already prompting a second Battle of the Bands that’s slated to take place next July. The event begins with the cover bands competition on Friday night, with the top two winners announced that same evening. The festival will continue to unfold on Saturday and Sunday with original performances. The top two winners of Saturday and Sunday will be announced on Sunday night. Tickets for the event cost $10 per night, and guests are encouraged to arrive early as a packed house is anticipated every night.

First place winners for best cover song who earn first place will win an $800 cash prize, and second place will receive a $300 Guitar Centre gift card. For bands who will be competing for best original song, first place includes a $1500 cash prize, and second place will earn a free recording studio session. Each band will get a 30-minute slot for the crowd to truly bask in each band’s talent and style.

The lineup of bands in no particular order includes acts such as: No Drama, Niner Ivy, Peak Cinema, Blahsum, Believe in Ghosts!, Gold Stars for Everyone, Summer Fling, Tired Hookers, Mama Fortuna, Mandy’s Dreaming, Cellophane Kiss, Smores, Best Bones, Hippnotikka, and Hamburger Helper. The event is anticipated to bring a weekend filled with incredible music, a lively atmosphere, and another fun way to bring the community together at the expansive Astoria bar.

Murphy’s Bar first opened in 2023, offering the community a space to watch a wide array of sports, including being a haven for Mets and Bills fans, UFC, boxing, and WWE events. The bar is also home to other fun activities, like a darts team, trivia night, brunch, and a list of bar crawls throughout the year, including Halloween, St. Patrick’s Day, and more. To find an event or viewing party visit their Instagram for their latest updates and news.