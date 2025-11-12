Here are some of the latest restaurants in Astoria and LIC.

With the start of a new month comes the arrival of even more new and delicious restaurant openings in the western Queens community. From Georgian cuisine to French bakeries, there’s plenty to check out in the area.

Whether you’re looking for a new dinner meet-up spot with friends or want to continue to explore diverse cuisine from all over the world, here are some of the latest restaurants and cafes to try in Astoria and Long Island City.

Ayat

Ayat recently had its long-anticipated opening at the end of October, following the initial announcement of their Astoria location around a year ago. The Palestinian restaurant is a Michelin-recognized eatery featuring dishes like their beef shawarma pizza sandwich, as well as traditional entrees like the Maklouba. The restaurant serves a variety of family-sized platters, and for dessert, the Kanafa is a must-try.

33-25 Crescent Ave., Astoria

347-242-2887

ayatnyc.com

Instagram: @ayat.nyc

Mrs. Georgia

A new Georgian restaurant boasting khinkali dumplings, Megrelian Kharacho, made of tender beef stewed with walnuts, spices and herbs, and fresh baked goods like cheese-filled flatbread opened recently in the Astoria community. The restaurant features an expansive backyard area, offering a perfect spot to meet for dinner in a warm and cozy atmosphere.

37-10 31st Ave., Astoria

347-242-2502

Instagram: @mrsgeorgianyc

Rialto Ristorante

Rialto Ristorante opened last month, offering a modern take on traditional Italian cuisine, from homemade pasta dishes like cacio e pepe to New York strip steak. The restaurant has an expansive dining room and a covered backyard space that can be used year-round. The venue is perfect for a variety of occasions, whether guests want to celebrate a special milestone or meet with friends over happy hour.

28-11 Astoria Blvd., Astoria

718-535-7161

Rialtoristorante.com

Instagram: @rialtonyc

NaiSnow

NaiSnow has already expanded to a second location in Long Island City, at the end of October, just weeks after unveiling its first U.S. location in Flushing. The Chinese bakery, renowned for its fresh pastries and health-conscious drinks, already boasts popular go-to options, including their tiramisu tart, matcha tiramisu egg tart and other delicious treats.

27-53 Jackson Ave., LIC

718-255-3588

naisnow.com

Instagram: @naisnow.usa

Cafe Coco

Cafe Coco just opened a few weeks ago in Long Island City, offering a cozy space for the community to meet up for fresh pastries from pistachio croissants, to Nutella banana bread, hot and fresh rosemary honey biscuits and more. The new addition is also a perfect meet up for brunch, with dishes like zucchini pancakes and hearty breakfast sandwiches made on fresh brioche.

21-52 44th Drive, Long Island City

cafe-coco.com

Instagram: @cafecoco.lic

Soho Pizza

Soho Pizza recently expanded to Long Island City, offering authentic handmade pizza. The eatery offers another delicious pizza option for the neighborhood, from classics like margherita to hot honey and burrata. The restaurant also offers pasta dishes, such as carbonara and penne alla diavola, making it a perfect place to indulge and enjoy delicious pizza slices for lunch or dinner.

4227 35th Ave., Long Island City

631-426-7999

sohopizza.nyc

Instagram: @sohopizza.nyc