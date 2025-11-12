New board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Steven Ravins joins EHS

Episcopal Health Services (EHS) announced that Dr. Steven Ravins, MD, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist, has joined the hospital’s team, helping to further advance a commitment to women’s health at the hospital, located at 3-27 Beach 19th St. in Far Rockaway.

Dr. Ravins’ 25 years of experience include more than two decades at his private practice, Claudia and Steven Ravins MDPC. He also served as the director of outpatient services and assistant director of Forest Hills Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“Dr. Ravins is a distinguished physician whose expertise will have a lasting impact on women’s health across our communities,” EHS Chief Executive Officer Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, said. “His extensive experience in obstetrics and gynecology will further enrich the exceptional care our team provides to the Rockaways, Five Towns and beyond.”

After completing his residency training in general surgery and anesthesia at Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn, Dr. Ravins completed his obstetrics and gynecology residency at New York University Downtown Hospital. The American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology has published some of his research.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ravins to EHS,” EHS Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Jameela Yusuff, MD, MPH, MS, FACP, said. “His decades of clinical experience, combined with his leadership in outpatient care, make him an outstanding addition to our team.”

Those interested in learning more about obstetrics and gynecology at EHS can call them at (718)-869-7382.