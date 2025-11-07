Permits filed for 127-unit affordable housing building in Jamaica

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 22-story affordable housing building with 127 total housing units at 148-15 Archer Ave. in Jamaica.

The proposed building would be 238 feet tall and span 92,127 square feet of space. Community facility space would account for 53,249 square feet, while residential space would take up 38,878 square feet. The 127 apartments would include 77 supportive housing units and 50 Class A apartments.

Other planned features of the property under the permits would include 30 bicycle parking spaces, rooftop terraces on the 2nd, 4th and 13th floors and a rear yard 44 feet in length. The property is situated blocks away from the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK Airport and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer subway stations, which both provide service for the E, J and Z trains, and the Jamaica Long Island Rail Road Station. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q4, Q6, Q8, Q9, Q20, Q24, Q25, Q30, Q31, Q41, Q42, Q43, Q44+, Q54, Q56, Q60, Q65, Q75, Q83, Q84, Q85, Q89, Q112 and Q115 lines.

Among the notable features within close proximity to 148-15 Archer Ave. are the King Manor Museum, the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, Rufus King Park and Sunshine Developmental School.

The building applications were submitted by Larry Grubler of Building 163 SC HDFC. The applications list the architect of record as Amie Gross Architects.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to knock down the existing structure at 148-15 Archer Ave. An estimated completion date for the construction of the new building has not yet been provided.