Permits filed for mixed-use building with eight residences in Corona

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 5-story mixed-use building with eight housing units at 108-35 Roosevelt Ave. in Corona.

The proposed building would be 55 feet tall. It would yield 7,470 square feet of space, including 5,728 square feet of residential space, 1,511 square feet of commercial space and 231 square feet of community facility space. With an average unit scope of 716 square feet, the eight apartments will most likely be rentals.

Some of the other planned features for the property included in the permits are a cellar and a rear yard 52 feet in length. The 111th Street subway station, which provides service for the 7 train, is a short walk away from the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q14 and Q23 lines. Other notable places within close proximity to 108-35 Roosevelt Ave. include the Louis Armstrong House Museum, the Queens Public Library Corona location, the Park of the Americas, the Louis Armstrong Playground, P.S. 143Q The Louis Armstrong School and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Academy.

The building applications were submitted by Sharon Kahen of Golani Development Group. The listed architect of record is Gerald Caliendo Architects.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the current structure at 108-35 Roosevelt Ave. An estimated completion date for the new building has not been provided.