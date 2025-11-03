Permits filed for residential building with five units in Flushing

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 5-story residential building with five housing units at 99-26 39th Ave. in Flushing.

The proposed building would be 55 feet tall and span 3,370 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 674 square feet, the five apartments would most likely be rentals.

Other planned features of the property include a cellar and a rear yard 20 feet in length. The Junction Boulevard and 103rd Street-Corona Plaza subway stations, which provide service for the 7 train, are both within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q14 and Q72 lines. Other notable places near 99-26 39th Ave. include the Queens Public Library Corona location, the Park of the Americas, Pioneer Academy, P255Q and P.S. 16 The Nancy DeBenedittis School.

The building applications were submitted by Melquiades Diaz Idrovo. The applications also list Chiwa Yeung of A+S Design Collaborative as the architect of record.

Demolition permits were filed in October to take down the 2-story structure currently occupying 99-26 39th Ave. An estimated completion date for the construction of the proposed new building has not yet been given.