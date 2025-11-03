Quantcast
Glendale

Photos: Glendale Kiwanis Club hosts Halloween parade

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
The Kiwanis Club of Glendale recently held its annual Halloween parade.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale held its annual Halloween parade on Friday, Oct. 31, from 70th Street to 65th Street in Glendale.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This marked the 55th annual Halloween parade held by the Kiwanis Club of Glendale, with the tradition having originated in 1970. This is also the oldest Halloween parade in all of New York City, according to Queens West Kiwanis Division Lieutenant Governor Steve Hansen.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“I hope you guys have a great time tonight,” Hansen said. “I’d like to thank the Glendale Kiwanis for putting this together and all of the dignitaries that were here today, as well as the 104th Police Department and everybody on the committee that put this event together. It’s an event that takes a lot of time to put together. We have a lot of donations from the community, and I’d like to thank everybody for participating.”

Kiwanis Club of Glendale 73rd President Anna Mastrolembo and Queens West Kiwanis Division Lieutenant Governor Steve Hansen. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

In addition to getting to march in the parade, participating community members also had the opportunity to receive Halloween bags being given away, as well as to take part in a costume contest.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

There were multiple notable attendees on hand for this parade, including Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar, Council Member Robert Holden and Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Curtis Sliwa speaks at the Halloween parade. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“Every year, I come to the Glendale Halloween parade. It’s always an incredible spectacle,” Rajkumar said. “This is a beloved, cherished annual event, and I’m really happy to be here once again.”

Assemblymember Rajkumar at the Kiwanis Club of Glendale Halloween parade. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“The Glendale Kiwanis has done an outstanding job. This is probably the number one Halloween parade in Queens, and I’m so happy to represent the district. They do a great job,” Holden said. “The parades get better and better and bigger and bigger.”

Assemblymember Rajkumar and Council Member Holden. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

