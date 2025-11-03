Photos: Glendale Kiwanis Club hosts Halloween parade

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale held its annual Halloween parade on Friday, Oct. 31, from 70th Street to 65th Street in Glendale.

This marked the 55th annual Halloween parade held by the Kiwanis Club of Glendale, with the tradition having originated in 1970. This is also the oldest Halloween parade in all of New York City, according to Queens West Kiwanis Division Lieutenant Governor Steve Hansen.

“I hope you guys have a great time tonight,” Hansen said. “I’d like to thank the Glendale Kiwanis for putting this together and all of the dignitaries that were here today, as well as the 104th Police Department and everybody on the committee that put this event together. It’s an event that takes a lot of time to put together. We have a lot of donations from the community, and I’d like to thank everybody for participating.”

In addition to getting to march in the parade, participating community members also had the opportunity to receive Halloween bags being given away, as well as to take part in a costume contest.

There were multiple notable attendees on hand for this parade, including Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar, Council Member Robert Holden and Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa.

“Every year, I come to the Glendale Halloween parade. It’s always an incredible spectacle,” Rajkumar said. “This is a beloved, cherished annual event, and I’m really happy to be here once again.”

“The Glendale Kiwanis has done an outstanding job. This is probably the number one Halloween parade in Queens, and I’m so happy to represent the district. They do a great job,” Holden said. “The parades get better and better and bigger and bigger.”