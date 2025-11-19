At a recent Schneps Connects gathering, business leaders gathered to discuss the fast-moving world of AI and how it’s transforming the way companies operate and scale. Among them was Joseph Swift, who heard insights from speaker Jim McCann of 1800-FLOWERS on using AI strategically to grow and strengthen business models.

That same spirit of innovation shows up in Swift’s newest project: Podcast Heroes, an animated film created using the help of AI to elevate real community voices.

What unfolds is a joy-charged adventure through Queens, where creativity, culture and connection take center stage. Guided by powerhouse matriarch Pauline Swift and her son Joseph, the story follows the two as they rev up their brilliantly bold podcast van and turn neighborhood streets into mobile storytelling studios, giving everyday people a platform to be seen, heard and celebrated.

From thoughtful teen Maya Delgado and her joyful sister Mariah to community figures like wellness advocate Dawn Kelly, reggae historian O’Neil Reid, and beloved TV host Roz Nieves, each stop lights up the screen with authenticity and heart. Together, these encounters form a vibrant love letter to Queens, woven with mentorship, culture, and the power of speaking up.

Already gaining attention- including features by legendary anchor Cheryl Wills on NY1’s New York Tonight and In Focus with Cheryl Wills- Podcast Heroes shows how technology and storytelling can work hand-in-hand to uplift a community.

Watch the trailer & full movie, “Podcast Heroes on a Family Mission” at PodcastHeroesTheMovie.com.

You’ll walk away believing in the power of your own voice- and everyone else’s.

Press & Partnerships: Team122Studios@gmail.com

Instagram: @officialpodcastheroes | @RozLink2