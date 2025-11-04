POLLS CLOSED: Unofficial election results start to come in for races in Queens and across NYC

Voters inside the polling site at PS 88 in Ridgewood on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Polls have closed as of 9 p.m. at voting locations in Queens and across New York City for the 2025 election, and unofficial results are starting to trickle in.

Queens residents voted in the mayoral, public advocate and city comptroller races, as well as the local contests in the borough.

Including early voting, more than 1.7 million votes had been cast citywide as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, including 421,176 in Queens, according to the city’s Board of Elections (BOE).

QNS was at polling sites across the borough speaking to voters throughout the day.

In a historic victory, 34-year-old democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was projected to become New York City’s 111th mayor on Tuesday night — the first Muslim candidate ever elected to the highest office in America’s largest city.

ABC and NBC called the NYC Mayor’s Race for Mamdani, a Queens Assemblymember, just after 9:35 p.m., with roughly 75% of the vote counted. Mamdani has slightly over 50% of the vote (860,327) over independent former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who nabbed 41.3% (704,866), according to unofficial results from the city Board of Elections. This election had a historic turnout, with more than 2 million votes cast — the highest number in a mayoral election since 1969.

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, who remained in the race until the very end despite immense pressure from Cuomo and others to drop out, came in third place with 7.5% (128,400). Those votes may have proved the difference in the end.

Elsewhere in Queens, the biggest local races on the docket are in District 19, between incumbent Council Member Vickie Paladino and Democratic challenger Benjamin Chou, and in District 30, between Republican nominee Alicia Vaichunas and Democratic nominee Phil Wong.

Paladino declared victory after tallying 57.86% of the vote as of 11 p.m., according to unofficial results from the BOE, while Wong held the lead in the District 30 race.

Results for all races will be certified once all ballots are counted.

Here are the unofficial results as of 11 p.m. Leaders are indicated in bold:

Mayor

Zohran Kwame Mamdani (Democrat/Working Families): 50.34%

Curtis A. Sliwa (Republican/Protect Animals): 7.13%

Andrew M. Cuomo (Fight and Deliver): 41.61%

Irene Estrada (Conservative): 0.13%

Jim Walden (Integrity): 0.11%

Joseph Hernandez (Quality of Life): 0.06%

Eric L. Adams (Safe and Affordable/End Antisemitism): 0.31%

Public Advocate

Jumaane D. Williams (Democrat/Working Families): 72.67%

Gonzalo Duran (Republican/Conservative/United Alliance): 24.88%

Marty Dolan (The Unity): 2.26%

City Comptroller

Mark D. Levine (Democrat): 74.87%

Peter Kefalas (Republican/Conservative): 22.80%

Ismael Malave Perez (The Unity): 2.13%

Borough President

Donovan J. Richards Jr. (Democrat): 69.99%

Henry P. Ikezi (Republican/United Alliance): 29.79%

New York City Council

19th District

Benjamin Chou (Democrat): 42.06%

Vickie Paladino (Republican/Conservative): 57.86%

20th District

Sandra Ung (Democrat): 75.15%

Allen Haolun Wang (Conservative): 16.91%

Joseph J. Chou (Asians United/F.A.F.O.): 4.46%

Steven Wang (Patriot Party): 3.10%

21st District

Shanel Thomas-Henry (Democrat/Working Families): 76.96%

Giovanni Enrique-Franco (Republican/United Alliance): 23.66%

22nd District

Tiffany L. Caban (Democrat/Working Families): Running unopposed

23rd District

Linda Lee (Democrat): 79.70%

Bernard Chow (Conservative): 20.04%

24th District

James F. Gennaro (Democrat): Running unopposed

25th District

Shekar Krishnan (Democrat/Working Families): 69.69%

Ramses S. Frias (Republican/Conservative): 20.14%

Ricardo Pacheco (Safe and Affordable/Stop the Casino): 6.11%

Shah S. Haque (Asians United): 3.72%

26th District

Julie Won (Democrat): 81.16%

John Patrick Healy (Republican/Conservative): 18.46%

27th District

Nantasha M. Williams (Democrat): Running unopposed

28th District

Ty Hankerson (Democrat/Working Families): Running unopposed

29th District

Lynn Schulman (Democrat): 72.15%

Jonathan Rinaldi (Republican): 27.46%

30th District

Phil Wong (Democrat): 53.95%

Alicia B. Vaichunas (Republican/Conservative): 43.75%

31st District

Selvena N. Brooks-Powers (Democrat): Running unopposed

32nd District

Joann Ariola (Republican/Conservative): Running unopposed

34th District

Jennifer Gutierrez (Democrat/Working Families): Running unopposed

Queens County Civil Court Judge

Sheridan C. Chu (Democrat): 24.03%

William David Shanahan (Republican/Conservative): 22.05%

Indira D. Khan (Democrat): 21.19%

Susan M. Silverman (Republican/Conservative): 11.27%

Oma D. Phillips (Democrat): 11.28%

Thomas D. Barra (Republican/Conservative): 10.01%

Additional reporting by Ethan Stark-Miller.