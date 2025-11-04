POLLS CLOSED: Unofficial election results start to come in for races in Queens and across NYC

Polls have closed as of 9 p.m. at voting locations in Queens and across New York City for the 2025 election, and unofficial results are starting to trickle in.
Queens residents voted in the mayoral, public advocate and city comptroller races, as well as the local contests in the borough.
Including early voting, more than 1.7 million votes had been cast citywide as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, including 421,176 in Queens, according to the city’s Board of Elections (BOE).
QNS was at polling sites across the borough speaking to voters throughout the day.
In a historic victory, 34-year-old democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was projected to become New York City’s 111th mayor on Tuesday night — the first Muslim candidate ever elected to the highest office in America’s largest city.
ABC and NBC called the NYC Mayor’s Race for Mamdani, a Queens Assemblymember, just after 9:35 p.m., with roughly 75% of the vote counted. Mamdani has slightly over 50% of the vote (860,327) over independent former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who nabbed 41.3% (704,866), according to unofficial results from the city Board of Elections. This election had a historic turnout, with more than 2 million votes cast — the highest number in a mayoral election since 1969.
Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, who remained in the race until the very end despite immense pressure from Cuomo and others to drop out, came in third place with 7.5% (128,400). Those votes may have proved the difference in the end.
Elsewhere in Queens, the biggest local races on the docket are in District 19, between incumbent Council Member Vickie Paladino and Democratic challenger Benjamin Chou, and in District 30, between Republican nominee Alicia Vaichunas and Democratic nominee Phil Wong.
Paladino declared victory after tallying 57.86% of the vote as of 11 p.m., according to unofficial results from the BOE, while Wong held the lead in the District 30 race.
Results for all races will be certified once all ballots are counted.
Here are the unofficial results as of 11 p.m. Leaders are indicated in bold:
Mayor
Zohran Kwame Mamdani (Democrat/Working Families): 50.34%
Curtis A. Sliwa (Republican/Protect Animals): 7.13%
Andrew M. Cuomo (Fight and Deliver): 41.61%
Irene Estrada (Conservative): 0.13%
Jim Walden (Integrity): 0.11%
Joseph Hernandez (Quality of Life): 0.06%
Eric L. Adams (Safe and Affordable/End Antisemitism): 0.31%
Public Advocate
Jumaane D. Williams (Democrat/Working Families): 72.67%
Gonzalo Duran (Republican/Conservative/United Alliance): 24.88%
Marty Dolan (The Unity): 2.26%
City Comptroller
Mark D. Levine (Democrat): 74.87%
Peter Kefalas (Republican/Conservative): 22.80%
Ismael Malave Perez (The Unity): 2.13%
Borough President
Donovan J. Richards Jr. (Democrat): 69.99%
Henry P. Ikezi (Republican/United Alliance): 29.79%
New York City Council
19th District
Benjamin Chou (Democrat): 42.06%
Vickie Paladino (Republican/Conservative): 57.86%
20th District
Sandra Ung (Democrat): 75.15%
Allen Haolun Wang (Conservative): 16.91%
Joseph J. Chou (Asians United/F.A.F.O.): 4.46%
Steven Wang (Patriot Party): 3.10%
21st District
Shanel Thomas-Henry (Democrat/Working Families): 76.96%
Giovanni Enrique-Franco (Republican/United Alliance): 23.66%
22nd District
Tiffany L. Caban (Democrat/Working Families): Running unopposed
23rd District
Linda Lee (Democrat): 79.70%
Bernard Chow (Conservative): 20.04%
24th District
James F. Gennaro (Democrat): Running unopposed
25th District
Shekar Krishnan (Democrat/Working Families): 69.69%
Ramses S. Frias (Republican/Conservative): 20.14%
Ricardo Pacheco (Safe and Affordable/Stop the Casino): 6.11%
Shah S. Haque (Asians United): 3.72%
26th District
Julie Won (Democrat): 81.16%
John Patrick Healy (Republican/Conservative): 18.46%
27th District
Nantasha M. Williams (Democrat): Running unopposed
28th District
Ty Hankerson (Democrat/Working Families): Running unopposed
29th District
Lynn Schulman (Democrat): 72.15%
Jonathan Rinaldi (Republican): 27.46%
30th District
Phil Wong (Democrat): 53.95%
Alicia B. Vaichunas (Republican/Conservative): 43.75%
31st District
Selvena N. Brooks-Powers (Democrat): Running unopposed
32nd District
Joann Ariola (Republican/Conservative): Running unopposed
34th District
Jennifer Gutierrez (Democrat/Working Families): Running unopposed
Queens County Civil Court Judge
Sheridan C. Chu (Democrat): 24.03%
William David Shanahan (Republican/Conservative): 22.05%
Indira D. Khan (Democrat): 21.19%
Susan M. Silverman (Republican/Conservative): 11.27%
Oma D. Phillips (Democrat): 11.28%
Thomas D. Barra (Republican/Conservative): 10.01%
Additional reporting by Ethan Stark-Miller.