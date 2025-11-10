Pumpkin Smash in Flushing creates over 1,000 pounds of compost

The 2025 Pumpkin Smash, hosted at the Queens Botanical Garden’s Compost Yard in Flushing on Nov. 9, brought together hundreds of residents who launched their leftover Halloween pumpkins and turned them into compost, which will be used to condition garden soil for future plant growth.

The 2025 Pumpkin Smash, a community composting event where residents launch leftover Halloween pumpkins, was co-hosted by state Sen. John Liu, Assemblymember Nily Rozic and Council Member Sandra Ung in the Queens Botanical Garden’s Compost Yard, in Flushing, on Nov. 9.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Queens Botanical Garden (QBG), Kissena Synergy and the NYC Department of Environmental Conservation.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests enjoyed free apple cider, music, family activities and giveaways as they learned about sustainable composting and launched pumpkins from the QBG’s custom-made catapult. Admission was free for families who brought their own pumpkins.

QBG began the Pumpkin Smash last year when over 400 lbs of pumpkins were smashed and turned into compost. This year, over 1,000 lbs of pumpkins were smashed, creating over twice the amount of compost as last year which will be used to nourish the garden’s soil.

“The 2025 Pumpkin Smash was bigger, better and messier than ever when our community came together to launch their leftover jack-o-lanterns out of the Queens Botanical Garden catapult and help create compost to nourish our gardens for years to come,” Liu said. “This fun, hands-on composting event is always a great chance to celebrate the fall season with neighbors, learn about sustainability, and turn your Halloween leftovers into valuable compost for our gardens and green spaces.”

The QBG website states the garden’s composting efforts began over 30 years ago as part of the NYC Department of Sanitation Compost Project, which was funded by the City Council and private entities. The program is intended to combat food waste and turn organic materials into valuable compost for local gardens.

In 2018, the 39-acre QBG launched a one-acre farm and compost site where it continues to grow vegetables — such as heirloom tomatoes, beans, turnips, and a variety of kale, lettuces, peppers and radishes — that are shared with staff, used for on-site programming and donated to emergency relief programs.

According to the QBG website, the Compost annually diverts over 60,000 lbs of organic waste from landfill, engages with over 8,000 people at events, performs technical assistance to community sites and distributes thousands of pounds of compost to city residents, community gardens and street tree care events.

“Composting is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce waste and care for our environment, and the Queens Botanical Garden Pumpkin Smash makes it fun,” Rozic said. “I’m proud to join Senator Liu, Congresswoman Meng, and Councilwoman Ung in giving families a hands-on way to celebrate the season, learn about sustainability, and turn their pumpkins into something good for the planet.”

“We’re not just smashing pumpkins, we’re turning them into something valuable for our community and our environment,” Ung added. “By launching old Halloween pumpkins into the air, we’re setting them on a journey to become compost that will nurture the plants and flowers at the Queens Botanical Garden. By transforming food waste into compost, we build healthier soil, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and protect our planet.”

The city-wide compost program hosts a variety of presentations and events at gardens across the five boroughs, including the botanical gardens in Brooklyn and the Bronx. For more information about the QBG program and upcoming events, visit QueensBotanical.org/Compost.