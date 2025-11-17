Thanksgiving Day is just weeks away, and if you were placed in charge of bringing dessert to dinner this year, then there are plenty of bakeries in the area that have unveiled a special menu with an assortment of delicious, freshly-made treats. From Filipino-inspired pastries to decadent cheesecakes, there’s plenty of delicious flavors inspired from around the world to check out.

Here are some local bakeries in Queens offering special menus filled with delicious sweets that can be ordered to arrive just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

Somedays Bakery

Somedays Bakery has locations throughout Queens, including Astoria, Bayside and Long Island City. The bakery is known for delicious handmade treats, from their black sesame tahini croissant to chocolate hazelnut praline. For Thanksgiving, the bakery is featuring two delicious pies that are made from scratch, including apple crumb pie in a croissant crust, filled with spiced apples and topped with golden oat crumb and a drizzle of dulce de leche. They are also offering honeynut squash cheesecake, made on a brownie base, topped with mascarpone and dulce de leche. Pre-orders can be made online or in person.

23-37 30th Ave., Astoria

347-396-1146

somedaysbakery.com

Instagram: @somedaysbakery

Cakes by Nerwan

Cakes by Nerwan is a family-owned business that offers an array of delicious treats from elegant cakes to Dubai chocolate treats, creamy tiramisu and more. The bakery has a special Thanksgiving menu available for preorder that includes an array of delicious treats, from caramel apple pie cheesecake, pecan pie cheesecake, cookie butter cheesecake, dulce de leche tres leches cake, passion fruit mouhalabieh tray, and a 64-oz banana pudding tub with options such as classic, Nutella and cookie butter. Preorders are open until Nov. 17 on their website.

23-02 31st St., Astoria

917-745-0071

cakesbynerwan.com

Instagram: @cakesbynerwan

Sherlyns Bakery

Sherlyn’s Bakery, based in Astoria, offers a diverse array of freshly made pastries, including caramel layer slices, pumpkin cheesecake and banana pudding. Their special Thanksgiving menu features an array of delicious, freshly made sweets, including pies with flavors such as blueberry crumb, coconut custard, and pumpkin, as well as cakes like strawberry shortcake, caramel layer, and tres leches, and cheesecakes like Nutella and Oreo. Visit their Instagram for their full offerings. Orders may be placed in person or by calling.

34-18 Broadway, Astoria

347-507-0836

Instagram: @sherlynsbakinginc

Fern and Aurora

Fern and Aurora is a Filipino-inspired bakery offering delicious treats, including their freshly made ube donuts, hand-painted bonbons and burnt Basque cheesecake. Their Thanksgiving menu includes offerings such as apple pie, burnt basque cheesecake, calamansi meringue pie, pumpkin pie, salted maple pie,and ube custard pie. The bakery also offers sides, including corn muffins, biscuits, and homemade honey butter. Customers can preorder until Nov. 22 via the email address in the contact section on their Instagram.

39-02 Little Neck Pkwy., Douglaston

fernandaurora.com

Instagram: @fern.and.aurora

For Love and Lemon Cookies

For Love and Lemon Cookies creates delicious gluten- and dairy-free treats in a range of beautiful colors and shapes, featuring flavors such as latte coffee, blue matcha, and black and white sesame cookies, among others. The small-batch bakery offers a Thanksgiving cookie gift box featuring 8 or 16 two-ounce cookies in a variety of flavors, including corn cookies, purple sweet potato, floral shortbread and pumpkin spice latte. Customers can place their orders on the website by Nov. 17.

Astoria

forloveandlemoncookies.com

Instagram: @forloveandlemoncookies

Martha’s Country Bakery

Martha’s Country Bakery is a popular neighborhood bakery with locations in Astoria, Forest Hills and Bayside. The bakery is known for its delicious cake slices and pastries, from the chocolate layer cake to the pistachio Dubai chocolate. The bakery offers a variety of fall favorites for order, including pies such as Dutch Pumpkin Apple, Chocolate Pecan, Apple Crumb, Triple Berry and Mississippi Mud pie, among others. Customer can order online or visit one of their locations.

41-06 Bell Blvd., Bayside

718-225-5200

marthascountrybakery.com

Instagram: @marthacountrybakery

Whisk Pastry

Whisk Pastry specializes in Filipino-inspired pastries, including custom cakes for special occasions and a variety of handmade treats. The small-batch bakery has a Thanksgiving menu available for pre-order, including bourbon pecan pie, ube cheesecake, caramelized honey and pumpkin pie, and a variety box featuring petite pies and tarts. Orders may be placed online through their website.

Sunnyside

whiskpastrynyc.com

Instagram: @whiskpastrynyc

Gian Piero Bakery

Gian Piero Bakery is a classic, family-owned Italian bakery that has been a part of the Astoria community since 1995. The bakery offers a range of pies and pastries for Thanksgiving, including freshly made cakes such as cannoli cakes, cheesecakes, tiramisu, Italian cookies and more. Orders may be placed in person or via phone.

44-17 30th Ave., Astoria

718-274-8959

gianpierobakery.com