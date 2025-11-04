Queens Botanical Garden to host annual ‘Pumpkin Smash’

Smash, not trash, your leftover Halloween pumpkins this year at the Queens Botanical Garden.

Elected officials in Flushing will host a second-annual community Pumpkin Smash at Queens Botanical Garden, encouraging local residents to dispose of their Halloween pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns with a custom-made catapult Sunday.

The event, hosted by State Sen. John Liu, Assembly Member Nily Rozic and Council Member Sandra Ung, invites community members to bring their pumpkins to the Queens Botanical Garden’s Compost Yard at 42-80 Crommelin St. between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9.

The free event will feature a “pumpkin catapult” to facilitate the launching in addition to free apple cider countertop compost containers while stocks last.

The custom-made catapult will launch leftover pumpkins into the air to smash them into compostable pieces, with the event aiming to educate members of the community about the benefits of sustainable composting.

Attendees at Sunday’s event will have the opportunity to load their pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns and gourds onto the catapult and launch the device themselves. The event will also teach attendees about the composting program at Queens Botanical Garden.

Liu described the upcoming event as an excellent opportunity to celebrate the fall season while also learning about the benefits of composting. He added that the event will provide compost that will nourish Queens Botanical Garden for “years to come.”

“The 2025 Pumpkin Smash will be bigger, better, and messier than ever when our community comes together to launch their leftover jack-o-lanterns out of the Queens Botanical Garden catapult and help create compost to nourish our gardens for years to come,” Liu said in a statement.

Rozic said the event provides a “hands-on” way to learn about sustainable composting and reduce waste.

“Composting is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce waste and care for our environment, and the Queens Botanical Garden Pumpkin Smash makes it fun,” Rozic said in a statement.

Ung, meanwhile, said the event was not just about smashing leftover Halloween decorations but about creating something useful for the community.

“By launching old Halloween pumpkins into the air, we’re setting them on a journey to become compost that will nurture the plants and flowers at the Queens Botanical Garden,” Ung said. “By transforming food waste into compost, we build healthier soil, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and protect our planet.”

Ung encouraged attendees to speak to staff at Queens Botanical Garden about the benefits of composting during the event.

Evie Hantzopoulos, Executive Director of Queens Botanical Garden, said the community event would provide a fun mix of entertainment and information.

“Participants will learn about composting, reducing food waste, and building a sustainable future while having a fun time smashing their pumpkins to smithereens with our catapult,” Hantzopoulos said.

The event is free for every group who brings a pumpkin to smash. Otherwise, general admission fees to Queens Botanical Garden apply.