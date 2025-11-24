Winter Wonder is a holiday event for all ages to get into the spirit, featuring an afternoon of holiday fun.

The Queens Botanical Garden is getting ready to deck the halls with its Winter Wonder event, featuring festive lights and a photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The event, located at 43-50 Main St. in Flushing, offers an afternoon full of fun holiday activities for all ages to get into the spirit from 2 to 5 p.m. on on Sunday, Dec. 7, and experience the magic of the season.

Festivities feature live music, including classic holiday tunes by The Jolly Holidays Carolers, a traditional caroling group comprised of professional singers, actors, and performers known for their classic holiday style and singing, which they perform throughout NYC and Los Angeles during the holiday season. The special event also offers the opportunity to make holiday crafts and shop for gifts at the QBG gift shop.

As guests get into the spirit, they can warm up with seasonal drinks from the holiday bar, inc and take a winter tree walk amidst a special evergreen display, complete with their own specially made lanterns for the event. Before the evening comes to a close, guests can gather around for a tree lighting and bask in the magic and wonder of the season as the month unfolds.

The Winter Wonder event will also include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, even as they’re in the midst of a busy holiday season, providing the opportunity to snap a photo with the dynamic Christmas duo during their special visit to the garden grounds.

Tickets for the event are now on sale, with the following prices: free for QBG members, $6 for adults (ages 18-65), $4 for seniors (ages 65 and up), individuals with disabilities, and students (ages 13-17) with a valid ID. Tickets are $2 for children (ages 4-12), and children under 3 are admitted free of charge. To reserve a ticket to this fun holiday event, reserve your ticket here.

The Queens Botanical Garden provides a garden escape for New Yorkers to immerse themselves in the tranquility of beauty and plant life. The 39-acre garden is host to a list of events, workshops, classes, and more throughout the year, providing the opportunity to explore nature, learn more about our environment and connect with others. The garden also offers a list of year-round volunteering activities from garden upkeep to administrative assistance.

To learn more about the garden or schedule your next visit, go to QBG.org or follow them at @queensbotanicalgarden.