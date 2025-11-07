Queens BP Richards wins re-election, promotes three staff members

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. announced in a news release a series of staffing changes among his executive team. Michael Mallon, formerly chief of staff, has been promoted to deputy borough president for external affairs and special initiatives; Tariqua Morrison, formerly director of intergovernmental affairs and deputy general counsel, has been promoted to chief of staff and special counsel; and Fanny Lin, formerly a budget analyst, was promoted to interim director of budget.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. announced a series of staffing changes among his executive team after his re-election to office during Tuesday’s election. His new four-year term begins Jan. 1.

In a news release from Richards’ office, he announced now-former Chief of Staff Michael Mallon was promoted to the role of deputy borough president for external affairs and special initiatives. Tariqua Morrison, who previously served as director of intergovernmental affairs and deputy general counsel, assumed the role of chief of staff and special counsel.

Mallon’s promotion does not impact the status or policy portfolio of Deputy Borough President Ebony Young, the news release noted. Young remains at the agency and will continue her current role.

Additionally, budget analyst Fanny Lin was promoted to interim director of budget. She succeeds former Director of Budget Irak Cehonski, who departed the agency in October to explore other professional opportunities, according to the news release.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what our administration accomplished on behalf of the borough since December 2020,” Richards stated. “But there is still so much more work ahead of us over the next four years as we continue to build a stronger, fairer, more affordable Queens. Throughout our first term, Michael, Tariqua and Fanny have all demonstrated impeccable dedication and leadership in their respective roles. With their elevation to these new roles, I have full confidence that these three devoted public servants will continue to deliver on behalf of Queens families for years to come.”

In Mallon’s new role, he will be tasked with building relationships between the office and the incoming mayoral administration, city agencies, elected officials, community-based organizations and more. In the months ahead, he will also help lead a wide variety of second-term policy initiatives, which will be laid out by Richards.

“I’m grateful to Borough President Richards for trusting me with this opportunity,” Mallon said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our team to tackle the challenges facing our communities and deliver results that truly make a difference for every resident.”

Mallon served as chief of staff to Richards beginning in January 2022. In this role, he led the agency’s staff of approximately 70 public servants and shaped nearly every aspect of the borough president’s first term agenda. He previously served as Richards’ director of intergovernmental affairs.

Prior to his arrival to the borough president’s office, Mallon served as communications director for the New York City Council finance chairperson. He has been involved in LGBTQIA+ activism for over a decade, which the news release said ultimately inspired his path in public service.

Throughout his career, the news release continued, he helped thousands of Queens residents overcome challenges ranging from workplace and housing discrimination to immigration concerns and gender-based violence.

Tariqua Morrison initially succeeded Mallon as director of intergovernmental affairs in January 2022. In that role, she provided strategic legal guidance, oversaw compliance and advanced the borough president’s intergovernmental agenda. She was also tasked with leading policy initiatives including casino licensing, cannabis policy, Rikers Island, flood mitigation and the economic revitalization of Jamaica — her native neighborhood.

“This moment is especially meaningful as a lifelong resident of Queens,” Morrison said. “I am honored to serve as chief of staff and special counsel, and I thank Borough President Richards for this incredible opportunity. Queens shaped who I am, and its diversity and resilience continue to inspire my commitment to public service every day. I am deeply committed to ensuring our team continues to move crucial work forward, advancing bold and equitable initiatives, and building a borough where every family has the opportunity to thrive.”

Prior to her arrival to the borough president’s office, Morrison served as an assistant corporation counsel for the City of New York. She earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the David A. Clarke School of Law at University of the District of Columbia. She has a degree in urban planning from CUNY Hunter College and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Howard University.

Morrison currently lives in southeast Queens with her husband and children.

Fanny Lin, a resident of Flushing, assumed the role of interim budget director following her three-year tenure as a budget analyst at the borough president’s office. She has a master’s degree in public administration from Pace University and a bachelor’s degree in public policy from the University of Albany.

“As a lifelong public servant, I understand the importance of leading The World’s Borough at this moment in time, especially when it comes to the work of advocating for the best interests of our communities,” Lin said. “I am proud to serve as Interim Budget Director for Borough President Richards and to help reimagine Queens for the people. It’s a privilege to serve in this interim capacity and I’m thankful to the Borough President for his confidence in my leadership.”