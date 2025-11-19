The Queens Center shopping mall is giving back to the community with a turkey distribution event for families in need on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shopping center, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst, together with retail operator, Macerich, is planning to give out 1250 turkeys with the help of volunteers, nearly a dozen local elected officials and community groups, who will pick up turkeys from the mall and give them out throughout the community.

The event provides an incredible opportunity for the community to come together and support each other, from volunteers working together to distribute turkeys, to families in need who are given assistance so that they’ll have a Thanksgiving meal to enjoy on the holiday. The turkey distribution is a great way to ensure that everyone in the community has a happy and healthy holiday with their loved ones.

Elected officials such as Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Joann Ariola, Council Member Shekar Krishnan, Council Member Lynn Schulman, state Sen. Joseph Addabbo, state Sen. Jessica Ramos, Assemblymember Catalina Cruz, Assemblymember Larinda Hooks, Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi, Assemblymember Steven Raga and Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman are scheduled to volunteer at the event, as well as Variety Boys and Girls Club, who are the 2025 Holiday Charity Partner.

This year, the Variety Boys and Girls Club has selected Daron Cheatham as their Holiday Hero. He has dedicated the past seven years to supporting youth programs in theater, the arts and academic tutoring. Cheatham will receive a $500 gift card for his dedication and commitment to the community.

For those looking to get involved or are interested in volunteering for those in need, there are plenty of opportunities to donate or give back to the community in a neighborhood near you. Whether you would like to donate food, money, or time, there are many local organizations and non-profit groups throughout the area that plan to give back during the holiday season, including Astoria Food Pantry, Connected Chef and Woodside on the Move.