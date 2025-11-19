Queens College to host annual Winter College Showcase for young soccer talent

Queens College will host the 9th annual Winter College Showcase on Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of Cosmopolitan Junior Soccer League

Queens College will host its annual Winter College Showcase next month, offering soccer players in the Cosmopolitan Junior Soccer League a chance to catch the eye of college scouts and coaches.

The 9th annual Winter College Showcase will take place at Queens College in Flushing from 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, with three teams playing 45-minute matches at the event.

Tryouts for high-school-aged students are currently ongoing at Manhattan College and Queens College, with tryouts continuing at Manhattan College through Nov. 20. Registration for the tryouts remains open and can be accessed here.

For those selected to make the annual Winter Showcase at the beginning of December, the event offers a low-cost opportunity for players to make an impression on college coaches and recruiters.

The showcase, which is funded through financial support from the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA), aims to ensure that players of all backgrounds have access to college opportunities, according to Cosmopolitan Junior Soccer League (CJSL) Vice President Max Watson.

“Every CJSL initiative is guided by our mission to create the best environment for player growth and opportunity,” Watson said in a statement. “The Winter Showcase is designed to ensure every player, regardless of background, has access to pathways that can transform their future.

“We’re elevating our clubs, spotlighting our talent, and helping our players take the next step in their soccer and academic journeys.”

CJSL is hosting the showcase in partnership with andGO Sports, which aims to connect student-athletes with their best-fit college or university programs.

Marco Da Fonte, co-founder of andGO Sports, said the staff at the organization have experience of trying to impress college scouts, adding that the event is an opportunity for promising players to stand out.

“We’ve walked in the same shoes as these players—navigating the challenges of recruitment while chasing our academic and athletic dreams,” Da Fonte said.