Get ready to indulge in a four-course feast while traveling back in history at the 18th Century Tavern Night at the Queens County Farm Museum.

The Farm Night event, located at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Floral Park, will be held in the historic Adriance Farmhouse, where staff will be dressed in 18th century attire and provide colonial history throughout the evening.

The special evening will take place on select weekends, starting Friday, Nov. 14, from 8 to 11 p.m., featuring a freshly prepared meal from the chef’s kitchen, served by candlelight.

Tickets for the event cost $98, and the tavern-inspired feast offers a unique way to enjoy fall and winter evenings on the farm, including recipes that are true to the time period.

The first course features freshly baked bread, churned butter, and a selection of pickled vegetables. Next, guests will be served a warm bowl of pottage of pompion, also known as pumpkin soup. To follow, the main course will consist of roast beef, chicken fricassee, red cabbage and apples, and spicy corn relish. For dessert, cinnamon flop with whipped cream will be served. Beer, wine, cider, and on-theme cocktails will be available for purchase.

For large groups, there is also an option for a private tavern night, available on Thursday evenings in November and December, accommodating groups of up to 42 people with a minimum of 26 people. Please inquire through Queens Farm for more information.

Queens County Farm hosts a wide variety of events, classes, workshops, and more throughout the year, offering the community a fun and educational way to explore the farm, learn its history, and connect with others. The 47-acre farm has been part of the Queens community since 1772 and remains NYC’s only existing farm. The property has a list of original and historic buildings, including the Adriance Farmhouse. Other amenities include an orchard, planting fields, a vineyard, and an array of farm animals.

The 18th Century Tavern night is available to book on a first-come, first-served basis until space is filled, including November 14 and 15, December 5, 12, 13, and 19, and dates in January 2026 that are to be announced. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website.