Queens Distance Runners announces free registration for NYC students in Kids of Queens 5K and Mile

Feeling the post-marathon blues? The World’s Borough has you covered.

In addition to Queens Distance Runners’ (QDR) latest announcement of the inaugural Queens Marathon weekend, a two-day race event that will feature four races from Saturday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 7 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park — The Queens Get The Money 5K and

10K, the QDR Half and the Queens Marathon — the Jackson Heights-based running organization will host the return of The Kids of Queens 5K and Mile on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. for the 1-mile option and 9:30 a.m. for the 5K option.

Adhering to its community-focused mission, QDR aims to inspire the next generation of runners with this no-frills initiative. The grassroots team is committed to organizing affordable, family-friendly races throughout the borough, supporting local businesses and encouraging

healthy lifestyles through the sport.

This year, registration will be free for all New York City students under 18. While the kid-friendly races are free of charge, QDR will accept donations of any amount. The proceeds will benefit the NYC Kids RISE’s Save for College Program for all third graders in Queens-based public schools.

Upon completion of The Kids of Queens 5K and Mile, the student participants will be invited to train for the first 5K of the Queens Marathon course on Sunday, Dec. 7, according to a press release. The flagship race will welcome participants of all ages to hit the pavement at one of the most iconic urban parks. Additionally, parents and loved ones can register to run as pacers with the youth runners, ensuring a friendly competition that exudes community fun.

QDR’s annual race calendar includes neighborhood mainstays like the Jackson Heights Mile, the Bayside 5K, the Elmhurst Mile and more. For more updates on future races, follow QDR on Instagram. To register for the Queens Marathon and other companion races, click here.

As of press time, the inaugural Queens Marathon weekend has reached nearly 1,000 registered participants. Interested sponsors and exhibitors can email qdrunners@gmail.com for collaborative opportunities.