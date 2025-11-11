Simple ways Queens neighbors can bridge the gap from SNAP cuts

Here are some simple ways to help those in need in Queens due to SNAP cuts.

As SNAP cuts continue to affect those in need throughout the country, including in New York City, many families require assistance, especially as the holiday season approaches. Throughout Queens, there are many resources, non-profit organizations, and locally based businesses that have been working tirelessly since the announcement, asking for assistance to help their neighbors throughout the borough.

Here are some ways to give back to the community during this time and help those affected by SNAP cuts in Queens.

Donate food to local pantries

There are many food pantries throughout Queens that could use items, including canned food, rice, pasta, cereal and more. Locally-based pantries include Astoria Food Pantry, Elmcor, The Connected Chef, and Hour Children, among others. Some pantries may need more of certain items than others, so it’s always a good idea to stop by or reach out ahead of time to ask.

Volunteering

Just as there are many places to donate food, in this time of increased need, many pantries are overwhelmed and could use assistance with a range of volunteer services, including food delivery, packing, and other activities. Consider volunteering at a local non-profit organization or food pantry near you, where you can also connect with others and contribute to a good cause for those in need, including Woodside on the Move, Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens, and more.

Keep an eye out for holiday food drives in the neighborhood

As Thanksgiving draws nearer, many businesses and nonprofit organizations are hosting food drives, including turkey distribution, hot meals, and more. This is a perfect opportunity to donate both your time and, where applicable, food donations to help as many families as possible. Non-profit organizations such as Elmcor are hosting a turkey distribution on Nov. 19, and on Thanksgiving Day, they will host their third annual Community Giving event, a community celebration and dinner, from noon to 3 p.m. for families in need. Reach out to Elmcor to inquire about volunteering or making a donation.

Monetary donations

While donations of food and volunteer time are priceless resources, many local organizations can also utilize monetary donations for operating expenses, purchasing food and other essential needs. Some nonprofit organizations in the area to consider include the Astoria Food Pantry, La Jornada Food Pantry, Masbia of Queens Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, Queens Community House (QCH), and The Fortune Society, among others.

Stay connected with your neighbors and help each other

Sometimes the best way to help involves simple gestures, such as talking with your neighbors, checking on elderly neighbors who live nearby to see if they need assistance, and staying in touch with those around us. Sometimes people need help but aren’t sure where to turn due to language barriers, being homebound, or other factors. Check on your neighbors and offer to help out in any way you can, including cooking a meal for someone in need.