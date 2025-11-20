Queens schools receive record-breaking $43 million in capital funding secured by BP Richards

Borough President Donovan Richards secured $43 million in capital funding for Queens schools, a record-breaking single-year allocation toward any genre of city service or institution, which he presented to school officials and staff during a conference at P.S. 136 Roy Wilkins School, in St. Albans, on Nov. 17.

According to Richards, funds will be spread among 59 schools across the borough for the 2026 fiscal year. He said $3.45 has been allocated to projects at P.S. 136 including upgrades to its playground, auditorium and gymnasium.

A news release about Monday’s conference noted that Richards has allocated over $122 million in capital funding since taking office in December 2020, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of the total $403 million he has invested over the course of his tenure across Queens’ schools, libraries, parks, healthcare facilities, cultural institutions and more.

The conference opened as students marched in a short procession, holding flags and leading attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem before speakers took to the podium and made remarks.

Speakers included Richards; Melissa Aviles-Ramos, chancellor of NYC public schools; Jamel Johnson, principal of P.S. 136; District 29 Superintendent I.A. Robin Davson; Josephine Van-Ess, superintendent of Queens South High School; Shirley Aubin, the Queens borough president’s panel for education policy appointee; and Mary Vaccaro, a representative from the United Federation of Teachers.

“This is a historical moment,” Johnson said, thanking Richards. “Today, we gather with new gratitude and renewed sense of hope for the future of our children. It is my honor to extend heartfelt thanks to someone whose leadership continues to make a real and lasting impact. President Richards, your continued commitment to equity, education and opportunity has once again shown itself in a powerful way.”

Richards, who attended P.S. 136 as a child, said the funding was an investment in the future of all children across the borough.

“It’s truly an honor to be back home,” Richards said, inviting the P.S. 136 student government to stand with him. “I want you to know that you deserve this investment… It says to kids in this community that no matter where you come from, no matter your socioeconomic status or your ZIP code, that you deserve to have the best education possible.”

He also commended students who personally testified on behalf of their schools during a budget hearing earlier this year. Through their advocacy, he said, they helped secure resources needed to better serve their fellow peers with quality education. “This is what civics in the classroom looks like,” Richards said.

The student body will be involved in the decision-making process of how the funds would be spent on their playground, Richards added. Other schools would be using funds for similar projects, he continued, such as new STEM labs, air-conditioning systems, technology upgrades and sports builds.

“I want you to know that we know the space you spend time in sets a tone for your success,” said Aviles-Ramos to students during her speech. “Please know that we work in service of you young people. Everything we do is about making sure that we create the conditions for your future success.”

She and Richards both pointed out the importance of capital funding in schools for communities of color. Aviles-Ramos said equity in education is about making sure school buildings, facilities, curriculum and professional learning are uplifted in every zip code across the borough. She encouraged young people to get involved and ask their leaders questions about how they plan on investing in their education.

Davson, District 29’s superintendent, said capital funding supports projects that are not just about construction plans and upgrades, but rather a commitment to children and families in the community.

“This shows us the belief that every young person in Queens deserves a world-class learning experience where they can grow each and every day,” Davson said. “We are not just transforming spaces, but creating spaces for children to grow and learn together in a meaningful, updated way… Our children deserve this.”

“No child should be in a school where they don’t have decent supplies, where they’re afraid to be in their school buildings because there’s not enough hot water or proper books,” added Vaccarro. “Here in Queens, that’s not something that our students have to worry about. They know that they’re going to have those supplies and everything they need thanks to Borough President Richards.”