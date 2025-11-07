Thousands bring Queens spirit to NYC Marathon in Long Island City

The World’s Borough brought the party to runners at the halfway point of the largest marathon on the planet.

On Sunday, Nov. 2, thousands of Queens locals and spectators lined the streets of Long Island City with electrifying enthusiasm and spirited cheers for the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon. The sound of cowbells, stadium horns and rhythmic beats from Fogo Azul NYC energized the atmosphere, offering a much-needed boost to marathoners ahead of the Queensboro Bridge — one of the most physically challenging sections of the race.

From roughly miles 13.1 to 15.5 of the marathon course, an extensive roster of Queens-based running clubs came out in droves to support participants on their journey to the Central Park finish line. The borough’s running representatives included Run HUSTLE Run, Queens Distance Runners (QDR), Forest Park Runners, Woodside-Sunnyside Runners, AWSTARS (Asian Women Stay Running), Hellgate Road Runners, World’s Fair Run Crew, Wolf Runners of Queens and more.

The animated crowd of spectators was not just there to passively watch the marathoners — the supporters were there to reinvigorate them with energy gels, digestible carbs, hydrating fluids, pain-relieving products and, most importantly, warm embraces. At every corner, Long Island City teemed with empowerment for the resilient runners. This follows a long-standing tradition for New Yorkers across the five boroughs to encourage both seasoned and first-time marathoners to conquer 26.2 miles.

After Ronnie Colborn, a local resident, moved to New York City two and a half years ago, she wanted to hone in on community-building by joining QDR, a Jackson Heights-based running organization, with her roommate. Colborn further described the significance of the TCS New York Marathon.

“And so, being able to stand and cheer with people that I know and help build community for is really special,” Colborn said.

Andrew Chin, a Westchester County native and Flushing resident, shared that the marathon distance has been “one of his passions.” Once he moved to New York City, Chin has immersed himself into the city’s running culture through the New York Road Runners (NYRR) 9+1 Program, a membership initiative where runners earn guaranteed entry into the TCS New York City Marathon through completion of nine qualifying races and one volunteer event.

“I’ve loved the energy and the ability to meet so many new people and how inclusive the sport is,” Chin said. “I feel like the New York City Marathon embodies all that energy and [what] the city has to give. I feel like it’s a national holiday.”

Chin also wanted to cheer on his friends at the TCS New York City Marathon, commenting that it motivates him to “run it next year.” The Flushing-based runner recently completed the NYRR 9+1 Program, securing his spot in next year’s marathon.

“Running a marathon, in general, shows the testament of all the hard work I put in,” Chin added. “No matter what speed [or] distance we run, I feel like everyone is included.”

The vibrance of the Queens neighborhood showcased the power of community in spectator sports. Channeling through the pulse-pounding music and endless vocal kudos, marathoners reflected the embodiment of The World’s Borough — the never-quitting spirit that does not end until the dream is achieved.

According to a press release, an estimated 59,226 runners crossed the finish line at the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon, breaking the world’s largest marathon record for the second consecutive year. Of those finishers, 18,660 marathoners hailed from 132 international countries. Queens resident Karen Bdera finished in seven hours, 49 minutes and 54 seconds. Ceil Witherspoon, a Long Island City native, finished in 12 hours, 45 minutes and 25 seconds.

For more information on the TCS New York City Marathon, nyrr.org/tcsnycmarathon.