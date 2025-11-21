Queens Theatre announces Taryn Sacramone is stepping down, appoints Julia del Palacio as new executive director

Queens Theatre announced its new executive director, Julia del Palacio, a Mexican folk dance performer who served as associate dean of the School of Arts at Queens College. She will be replacing Taryn Sacramone, a beloved and respected figure at the theater who served in the role for the past 12 years.

Del Palacio succeeds longtime Executive Director Taryn Sacramone, a beloved figure at the theater who served in the role since 2013.

According to a news release from the theater, Sacramone expanded the theater’s mission-driven programming, community engagement and national leadership in accessibility with programming such as the Theatre For All initiative to advance the inclusion of disabled artists.

“Leading Queens Theatre has been an honor and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Sacramone said in a statement emailed to QNS.

Sacramone said Queens Theatre matters deeply to people across the five boroughs and serves as an anchor institution, holding a unique place in the city’s cultural landscape. She added that she is profoundly proud of the work both she and the staff accomplished in partnership with a dedicated board of directors over the course of her tenure.

Whether it be the artists the theater presents, Sacramone wrote, the writers and new plays it champions, the students who find confidence and creativity on its stages, or the countless families, seniors, and audience members from every corner of Queens who discover connection and joy through its programming, she will always support the theater’s efforts.

“My admiration and gratitude for Queens Theatre run deep, and I will continue cheering it on — now and always — as it enters its next inspiring chapter,” Sacramone wrote.

Del Palacio said she was shocked to hear Sacramone was stepping down from the position. “I was like my goodness, it’s the end of an era,” she said.

Shortly after, someone from the theater approached her and asked her if she’d like to be considered for the position. While she wasn’t sure at first, she said she realized what a great opportunity it would be for her to continue doing work she’d already been doing at the theater.

“I was doing some really interesting things there,” del Palacio said. “I’ve been there so many times as an audience member, but also as a performer. I was like, it’s such an amazing, fun, interesting place that, yeah, I want to throw my hat in the ring.”

A visionary in New York City’s arts and higher education sectors, the news release said, del Palacio brings more than 15 years of experience in fundraising, performing arts programming, strategic partnerships and community-centered cultural development.

Born and raised in Mexico City, del Palacio moved to New York to pursue graduate study, ultimately earning her Ph.D. in Latin American History from Columbia University. She said she was originally planning to be a history professor, but after graduating, something “clicked” in her that made her realize she wanted to work in the arts.

“I had been so ingrained in academia,” she recalled. “I was very excited to still be working with academic departments and students, but also work with artists directly.”

A professional performer of Mexican folk dance and co-founder of the acclaimed ensemble Radio Jarocho, the news release continued, she has toured internationally, led large-scale cultural events, curated festivals, and represented New York City’s creative communities across multiple platforms.

Del Palacio most recently served as associate dean of the School of Arts at Queens College and director of strategic partnerships and development at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts. In these roles, she designed and implemented new academic and professional development initiatives, expanded internship pipelines for students, cultivated local and global partnerships, and helped secure more than $1.4 million annually in contributed income.

“I bring that sort of wealth of experience,” del Palacio said. “The very deep historical thinking and respect for legacy and history, together with artistry and experience as a practicing artist and arts administrator for the past 12 years or so.”

Del Palacio’s work has centered on nurturing emerging artists, elevating diverse cultural traditions and expanding access to the arts — all values that align with Queens Theatre’s mission to present world-class, community-rooted programming for the world’s borough, according to the news release.

Jon Yanofsky, director of the Kupferberg Center for the Arts, said he is sad to see del Palacio leave the performing arts hub, but he and the team are tremendously grateful for her contributions to the center’s identity, growth and impact.

“We wish her all the success in her new position at Queens Theatre, and know that she will bring the same passion for the arts and business acumen there, as she demonstrated here at KCA,” Yanofsky said.

Simone Yearwood, dean of faculty at the School of Arts and Humanities at Queens College, echoed Yanofsky’s sentiment. Since Yearwood began working with del Palacio in 2023, del Palacio has played a central role in advancing major initiatives that have grown the department.

“Julia del Palacio has been an extraordinary leader whose impact on Queens College and the School of Arts will be felt for years to come,” Yearwood said. “Because of her exceptional leadership, I have been able to take on additional initiatives while she guided the School of Arts to new levels of visibility and excellence. I am deeply grateful for Julia’s contributions and proud of all she has accomplished.

Del Palacio said her plan is to grow the theater’s mission and raise as many funds as she can to support its programming. Del Palacio will be working closely with staff, sponsors, stage crews and tech crews, which she said keep the theater’s shows running smoothly.

“You’re kind of like the captain of the ship,” del Palacio said. “You oversee that programming and make sure that it’s serving the communities that you want to serve.”

Gary Kesner, board president of Queens Theatre, said he and the board are thrilled to welcome del Palacio to the team.

“Julia brings an extraordinary blend of artistic vision, strategic expertise, and deep commitment to Queens’ cultural ecosystem,” Kesner said. “Her leadership across higher education, the nonprofit arts sector, and community partnership-building is exactly what Queens Theatre needs in this next chapter.”

Del Palacio said she loved the work Sacramone did for Queens Theatre, and she also plans to build on the former executive director’s legacy while bringing a bit of her own ideas to the table.

“Queens is having such a moment right now with a new mayor,” del Palacio said. “I think there’s a lot more eyes on Queens, so it’s exciting to be at Queens Theatre.”

Del Palacio said upcoming shows include a stage reading of “Chicken & Biscuits,” a show that originated at the theater five years ago, on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m., as well as Parson’s Dance, a dance company that tours worldwide, on Dec. 6.