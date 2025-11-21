Queens veteran speaks on bill Gov. Hochul signed on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, as thousands attended parades across in both Manhattan and Queens, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a “landmark” bill that will help veterans with disabilities who are seeking employment trudge through the mire of bureaucracy that comes with the job hunt.

Bill A4751A, sponsored by Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar of District 38 in Brooklyn/Queens, will create an online portal linking to several assistance programs, and expand aid provided by both the state and local veterans’ services organizations.

“Our veterans and service members made the selfless choice to step up to protect our Nation and our liberties. Signing this [bill]…ensures that those who served our country face fewer barriers to employment and benefits and are properly honored for their commitment to our country,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The bill will serve the around 120,000 veterans with service-connected disabilities who live in New York, as 60% of them have only been recently discharged and are actively integrating back into the work-force. However, despite the legislative victory helping veterans with disabilities better access the government programs designed to assist them, there remains a pile of close to 50 bills dedicated to helping them and all veterans that have slowly piled up “towards the bottom” of Hochul’s to-do list.

“I saw she signed just three bills… and said ‘Are you f****** kidding me?’” said Ryan Graham, vice chairman of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and a veteran of the Iraq war. “But it’s nothing new, because I’ve been doing legislative work for so long and whether on the state side or the city… I would always have my hopes up [and be] optimistic, but unfortunately, I get pulled really quickly back down to reality.”

Graham provides similar services as the bill helping veterans navigate and apply for different government programs. While happy that legislation dedicated to veterans was passed, Graham says there are several bills still currently on Hochul’s desk waiting to be signed or vetoed that he believes would better serve the veterans in his community. One of them is bill S2028A, which could give veterans with 100% disability status full exemption of property taxes, depending on their county. Graham was critical of Hochul for being in the Dominican Republic on Veteran’s Day, working on a trade mission instead of in Albany passing more legislation to help veterans.

“Let’s celebrate, but let’s honor people who serve more than those two days a year Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” Graham said. “We shouldn’t have to wait till those two days a year.”

State Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr., who co-sponsored the state Senate’s version of the signed bill and sponsors the 100% disability tax exemption bill, expressed gratitude to Hochul for signing the bills on the holiday. According to Addabbo, a member of the Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committee, veterans are often not informed of the different programs that exist, the extra outreach from the signed bill will help them receive more state and federal benefits for their service.

The new bill’s online portal will help veterans connect with jobs dedicated for them under New York State Civil Service Law § 55-c and resources from the federal Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E), which includes vocational counseling, rehabilitation planning, job training and more. Any veteran designated as having over a 10% disability is eligible for the above programs, but the state “Experience Counts” program that helps veterans gain certifications and licenses based on their experience within the military, is open to all.

“There is nothing I respect more than the courage of those who put their lives on the line for our country. That is why I fought for my bill—today signed into law—to open the door of opportunity for veterans with disabilities who defended our freedom,” Rajkumar said. “On this Veterans Day, we renew our commitment to ensuring that every veteran has the opportunity, dignity, and support they have earned through their service.”