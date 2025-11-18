Photos: Resources Networking Group hosts networking event in Whitestone for local business leaders

Several local business leaders came together for a networking event hosted by the Resources Networking Group.

The Resources Networking Group held an event for local business leaders to meet and network with one another on Thursday, Nov. 13, at the Center for Automotive Education and Training, located at 15-30 Petracca Pl. in Whitestone.

Attendees exchanged business cards with one another as they promoted their businesses and enjoyed complimentary refreshments.

There were highly motivated professionals from nearly every industry on hand at the event.

A free seminar was also held as part of the event, where guest speaker Peter Fasulo of Sandler Training went over a proven sales playbook that could help the attendees grow their businesses in 2026.

Sponsors that helped put this event together included the Ridgewood Office Products Center, Cross County Savings Bank, Champion Elevator Corp., ADM Landscape, Kelair Inc., Roof Services of New York, Keller Williams Realty, LifeField Buckwheat, Tiegerman, Premier Merchant Consulting Services, the Center for Automotive Education and Training and Boro-Wide.