Photos: Resources Networking Group hosts networking event in Whitestone for local business leaders

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
networking group
Several local business leaders came together for a networking event hosted by the Resources Networking Group.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The Resources Networking Group held an event for local business leaders to meet and network with one another on Thursday, Nov. 13, at the Center for Automotive Education and Training, located at 15-30 Petracca Pl. in Whitestone.

Attendees exchanged business cards and information on their businesses. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Attendees exchanged business cards with one another as they promoted their businesses and enjoyed complimentary refreshments.

Complimentary refreshments were available at the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
There were highly motivated professionals from nearly every industry on hand at the event.

Kelley Brooke, CEO/‌President of Brooke Management Group

Power Women with Victoria Schneps

There was also a raffle for a variety of gifts at the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

A free seminar was also held as part of the event, where guest speaker Peter Fasulo of Sandler Training went over a proven sales playbook that could help the attendees grow their businesses in 2026.

Sponsors that helped put this event together included the Ridgewood Office Products Center, Cross County Savings Bank, Champion Elevator Corp., ADM Landscape, Kelair Inc., Roof Services of New York, Keller Williams Realty, LifeField Buckwheat, Tiegerman, Premier Merchant Consulting Services, the Center for Automotive Education and Training and Boro-Wide.

