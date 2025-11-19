BP Richards launches donation drive benefiting families impacted by Hurricane Melissa on island of Jamaica

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is encouraging the public to donate supplies to assist the people of the nation of Jamaica after it was struck by Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards’ office has partnered with the Consulate General of Jamaica in New York and Irie Jam Radio to launch a donation drive to assist families affected by Hurricane Melissa, which struck the country of Jamaica on Oct. 28.

Now through Monday, Jan. 5, the Borough President’s office will be accepting donations of medical supplies, including bandages, gauze pads, alcohol pads, masks, latex gloves and over-the-counter medication, and hygienic supplies, such as sanitizers, diapers, toothpaste and menstrual products, as well as certain household items, like tarps and bedding. These donations will be distributed to the Jamaican people in need in the coming weeks and months.

Donations for this cause are to be dropped off at Queens Borough Hall, located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens. These items are to be put into a drop-off box located next to the security desk in the first-floor lobby, which is open 24 hours a day. Food and clothing will not be accepted as donations.

“The scenes of total destruction and entire Jamaican towns flattened by Hurricane Melissa have been nothing short of stunning and heartbreaking. But as the proud son of a Jamaican immigrant, I know that families across that incredible island are resilient beyond measure,” Richards said. “Jamaica will undoubtedly rebuild and recover, but they will require our help along the way. If you are able, I encourage you to donate whatever supplies you can so Queens can be there for our Caribbean neighbors in their time of need.”

Hurricane Melissa is the only Category 5 storm to have ever struck Jamaica. When it hit the island, the storm had sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, making it the strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane at landfall in recorded history.

Dozens of Jamaicans died as a result of Hurricane Melissa. The estimated property and crop damage done is at least $6 billion, which is equivalent to nearly 30% of Jamaica’s gross domestic product.

In the summer of 2024, Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, passed just a few miles south of Jamaica. It killed four people and caused just under $200 million in property damage.