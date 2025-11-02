Guide to Ridgewood: Community events and traditions

Despite the fact that Ridgewood has changed over recent years, the neighborhood still offers residents, both new and old, a wide range of events and traditions, including holiday celebrations, parades, festivals and more.

If you’re new to the area or need a reminder of all the upcoming events to make plans with your family, read below for highlighted activities of all the things you can look forward to; for this year and the next!

Halloween

Kids Carnival

For Halloween night, the Annual Halloween Kids Carnival will be at the Windjammer, presented by Footlight Underground. The organization began in 2016, and holds concerts featuring up and coming local artists. While most of their events at the bar are 21+, the carnival provides kids with music, dancing, face painting, balloon animals and more.

Ridgewood Asylum

The haunted house is a staple of Ridgewood: except now it’s in Bushwick… Formerly held at The Deep End here in Ridgewood, the interactive scare experience and escape room outgrew the venue and will be held in a far larger warehouse. According to legend, the asylum was forced to close down in 1980, and no one dared enter, until a group of teens disappeared inside in 2015. 10 years later, police have just found the aftermath of the “violent paranormal activity.” The haunted house is 18+, unless accompanied by an adult.

Festivals

Fresh Pond Road Festival

If youmissed it in September, put it down on your calendar for next year. The Fresh Pond Road Festival has been a staple of the neighborhood for 30 years now and beloved by the community, even if they complain about the extra traffic through the beginning of Sept. The nonprofit group Federazione Italo-Americana hosts the festival every year to celebrate Italian American culture. The festival offers a variety of carnival games, a ferris wheel and spinning tea cups. Along with the rides, local vendors set up concession stands offering Italian cuisine for a full four days from Thursday through Sunday.

Myrtle Ave. Spring Street Festival

Coming back again this next year is the Myrtle Ave. Spring Street Festival, hosted by the Myrtle Ave. Business Improvement District (BID). Similar to Fresh Pond Road, this festival draws thousands of Queens residents, and New Yorkers from every borough, who want a taste of over 200 vendors. Though the dates have changed in the past, it is typically held between April and May with a total of four blocks, from Myrtle Avenue to Forest Road, open to pedestrians and lined with food, live music and showcases from our local businesses

Holidays

Christmas at the Ridgewood Historical Society

On Dec. 7, the Vander Ende-Onderdonk House hosts a traditional celebration of St. Nicholas’s day. St. Nicholas himself will be in attendance giving out free goody bags. Enjoy Dutch tradition, caroling, and a ceremonial tree lighting at the nearly 400-year-old house. The society hosts even more events throughout the year, including October’s annual harvest fest, candlelight tours with live music, and walking tours of the neighborhood.

Memorial Day Parade

Next year, come celebrate veterans and their service at the 89th Ridgewood/Glendale Memorial Day Parade. Starting in Ridgewood at the Veterans Triangle on Cypress Avenue, the parade flows to the Glendale Memorial Triangle on Cooper Avenue. The march is sponsored by the Allied Veterans Memorial Committee of Ridgewood and Glendale and starts with a brief ceremony in honor of the fallen.

Community Engagement

Ridgewood Commons

The community center, formerly known as Woodbine, has classes year round that include yoga, meditation and writing. The center also hosts events like debate watch parties, film screenings, and dinners. Most notably is its partnership with Norwich Meadow Farms for the annual Ridgewood Farmshare, where you can register by Nov. 10 to purchase fresh produce, eggs, cheese and more, and meet at the Commons for pick-up every other week throughout the fall and winter.

Ridgewood Democratic Club

Established in 1908, The Ridgewood Democratic Club is in the midst of a makeover thanks to an influx of new members and led by President Janet Westcott. The old building still sports some broken windows and a leaky roof, but is currently being patched up and already repainted to be a modern community center capable of being rented out for events. Of late, the Club hosted meet and greets and Q&As with notable Democratic representatives, such as Brad Lander. But new events that are not politically focused are coming to the historic organization, such as a holiday celebration with live music this Dec. 12.