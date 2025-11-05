Ridgewood Savings Bank’s annual Halloween fundraiser receives recognition from Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar

Last week on Halloween, the Ridgewood Savings Bank (RSB) hosted its annual costume contest in an effort to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, now known as Blood Cancer United (BCU), with the help of Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar.

Rajkumar, RSB President and CEO Leonard Stekol and all of the employees of the bank dressed up in costumes to uphold the tradition that has raised around $7,000 for the non-profit over the last several years.

“As a representative for Ridgewood, I am immensely proud to partner with Ridgewood Savings Bank to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society,” Rajkumar said. “It is my esteemed pleasure that my district is home to a financial institution so dedicated to serving our community, and neighbors who come together to bring comfort and care to those facing cancer.”

Founded in 1921, RSB started as a local bank in Ridgewood before branching out across New York. It has made an effort to stay involved with the community it began in, recently participating in a national video contest to get teens interested in smart financial planning. Rajkumar attended the costume party not just to participate, but also to present RSB with a citation to thank the business for its charitable work.

“We’re very proud of our employees across our branches and departments who bring such creativity and heart to our annual fundraiser,” said Stekol, who could be seen dressed as a tropical tourist. “Their enthusiasm, generosity—and the generosity of our customers—help make a real difference for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society each year.”

Bank employees chose to dress in Harry Potter-themed costumes and Rajkumar as the classic red devil. Although the exact amount of money raised this year is unknown, as donations are still being counted, BCU will use it to fund research on Leukemia and other blood cancers to hopefully find a cure. BCU is one of the largest health non-profits in the world and uses the totality of its donations, around $2 billion, to also provide information for patients and families.

“On a day where we say, ‘Trick or Treat,’ it was a true treat to join the community for an event that showcased the best of my district,” Rajkumar said.