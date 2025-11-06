Rosedale man criminally charged with possession of ghost gun cache found at his home: DA

A Rosedale man is being held without bail after a months-long investigation led to the discovery of eight guns, including seven ghost guns, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition at his home.

Lianu Luis Brown Delgado, 22, of Edgewood Street, was arraigned Thursday in Queens Criminal Court on a 51-count criminal complaint charging him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second, third and fourth degree, criminal sale of a firearm and other related crimes. The guns were allegedly made on a 3D printer inside Delgado’s residence and included two assault weapons.

“As alleged, the defendant amassed a significant collection of ghost guns and 3D-printed weapon parts in his Queens home, placing countless lives in danger,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

According to the charges, the District Attorney’s Crime Strategies and Intelligence Bureau and the NYPD Major Case Field Intelligence Team conducted a seven-month investigation into the purchase of unserialized firearm components, accessories and manufacturing tools by the defendant. Such components are often used to make ghost guns and 3D-printed guns.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, a court-authorized search was executed at Delgado’s home and uncovered seven complete ghost guns, including six 9 mm Glock-style pistols with 3D-printed frames, two of which were assault weapons, and one .380-caliber Ruger with a 3D-printed fire control unit. One .380-caliber Ruger serialized firearm was also recovered.

Two high-capacity magazines and 12 lower-capacity magazines were also found, along with 100 rounds of 9 mm ammo and seven rounds of .380-caliber ammo. One 3D printer were also recovered during the search.

A check of the License and Permit Systems database showed that Delgado does not hold a license to possess or own firearms in New York City and that there are no pistol permits or shotgun and rifle licenses associated with his residence.

He was additionally charged with criminal possession of a firearm, making/transporting/disposing/defacing weapons and dangerous instruments and unlawful possession of pistol or revolver ammunition. Queens Criminal Court judge Srividya Pappachan remanded Delgado into custody without bail. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Since August 2021, the District Attorney’s Crime Strategies and Intelligence Bureau has conducted investigations that have led to the seizure of 468 firearms, including 303 ghost guns, as well as 1,195 high-capacity magazines, 355 additional lower receivers, 17 3D printers and more than 141,750 rounds of ammunition. In 2024, Queens had the most ghost gun recoveries in New York City for the fourth year in a row and is presently leading recoveries in the five boroughs for 2025.

“Those who choose to personally manufacture deadly firearms should find other, lawful ways to spend their time,” Katz said. “Working alongside our partners in the NYPD, we will continue to investigate and prosecute the illegal production of these untraceable weapons to protect the safety of our communities.”