NYPD school safety agent at Benjamin Franklin High School in Cambria Heights arrested for allegedly groping 16-year-old girl: NYPD

An NYPD school safety agent at Benjamin Franklin High School for Finance and Information Technology in Cambria Heights was arrested and charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse and other related crimes.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village arrested an on-duty NYPD school safety agent assigned to the Benjamin Franklin High School for Finance and Technology in Cambria Heights on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Phillip Borden, 55, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court the following night on a complaint charging him with sexual abuse in the third degree, forcible touching, official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Borden was on duty and in uniform inside the school at 207-01 116th Ave. just before 3:30 p.m. when he was asked to pose for a photograph with a 16-year-old girl who is a student at the high school. The girl told a detective from the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Division that Borden placed his hand on her upper back and proceeded to move it down towards her rear end. Borden then deliberately and inappropriately grabbed her buttocks, without her consent. The Internal Affairs investigation remains ongoing.

Borden was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Sharifa Nasser-Cuellar. The Queens District Attorney’s office requested bail be set at $5,000. Judge Nasser-Cuellar released him on his own recognizance and ordered Borden to return to court on Jan. 21, 2026.