Schulman, Met Council on Jewish Poverty provide 250 turkeys to healthcare workers at Jamaica Hospital

Council Member Lynn Schulman distributes turkeys to healthcare workers at Jamaica Hospital. Photo courtesy of office of Council Member Lynn Schulman.

Council Member Lynn Schulman teamed up with the Met Council on Jewish Poverty to provide over 250 turkeys to healthcare workers at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center last week.

Schulman and the Met Council provided more than 250 turkeys and all the Thanksgiving fixings to Jamaica Hospital staff on Friday, Nov. 21, including nurses and first responders such as EMTs and paramedics.

Schulman said the event helps support frontline workers at a time when rising costs are putting more pressure on working families.

“Our healthcare heroes have carried this city through crisis after crisis, and they deserve our full support — especially during the holidays,” Schulman said in a statement. “As rising grocery costs put even more pressure on New York’s working families, Met Council stepped up to ensure the people who care for us every day can bring a Thanksgiving meal home.”

Aaron Cyperstein, managing director of Legal & External Affairs at Met Council, said Friday’s turkey drive will allow healthcare workers at Jamaica Hospital to celebrate Thanksgiving “with dignity.”

“We’re proud to partner with Council Member Lynn Schulman and community leaders across New York City to make sure our first responders and families can celebrate Thanksgiving with dignity,” Cyperstein said.

He also praised the Sal Goldman Charitable Trust for helping the Met Council to restore its warehouses during a time of “urgent need,” allowing the Met Council to deliver holiday meals to healthcare workers.

Bruce Flanz, president and CEO of Jamaica Hospital, praised Schulman and Met Council for providing Thanksgiving meals to staff at the hospital.

“Our staff works tirelessly to keep this community healthy, and support like this reminds them that their service is valued,” Flanz said.