Selfhelp Community Services, Ung to host EBT skimming awareness workshop

Wednesday’s EBT skimming awareness workshop will take place at the Latimer Gardens Older Adult Center. Photo via Google Maps

Older adult non-profit Selfhelp Community Services will join Council Member Sandra Ung and the NYPD to host a workshop informing seniors on how to avoid becoming a victim of EBT skimming scams.

Selfhelp, along with the NYPD, Department of Investigation and Ung, will host the workshop at the Latimer Gardens Older Adult Center at 34-30 137th St. from 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Organizers said the event takes place in response to thousands of New Yorkers falling victim to EBT skimming – a form of financial fraud where thieves swipe EBT card information at store checkouts or ATMs. They said criminals have silently drained millions of dollars worth of food and cash benefits from vulnerable residents, especially older adults.

A recent Department of Investigation report found that New York City’s Department of Social Services processed over 142,000 SNAP reimbursement applications for EBT theft victims, reimbursing more than $43.7 million in stolen benefits between August 2023 and March 2025.

However, organizers noted that the federal government’s funding safety net has since expired, meaning that victims are now without recourse for post-2024 thefts.

At Wednesday’s workshop, NYPD, DOI and Selfhelp representatives will educate older adults on how skimming devices operate and how to recognize them. The workshop will also provide a number of simple protective steps so older adults can avoid falling victim to future skimming scams.

Participants will additionally learn methods to check transaction histories, shield PIN entries and identify suspicious card readers.

Ung said her office has helped an “overwhelming” number of constituents who have had their benefits stolen through EBT skimming, stating that it is “more important than ever” that vulnerable residents are able to prevent the scam from occurring now that federal safety nets have expired.

“These crimes are not only upsetting, they are devastating for older adults who depend on these funds to buy groceries and meet basic needs. By staying informed and vigilant, we can make sure fewer people fall victim to this crime,” Ung said in a statement.

Last December, Ung partnered with the Met Council to provide relief to elderly victims of a benefits scam that left them without essential resources ahead of the holiday season, delivering 54 boxes of food to 24 residents at the B’nai B’rith Queens Apartments in Flushing who fell victim to EBT skimming.

Selfhelp Community Services CEO Stuart Kaplan described skimming as a “particularly insidious crime” because it targets residents who cannot afford to lose their benefits.

“Our mission at Selfhelp is to protect and empower older adults, ensuring they have the knowledge and tools to safeguard their financial independence,” Kaplan said in a statement. “This workshop is one important way we stand shoulder to shoulder with our community in the fight against fraud.”

DOI Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber said New Yorkers who receive benefits via EBT can protect their accounts through a “few simple steps.”

She said skimming will remain a threat until EBT cards are chip-enabled and added that, at present, the best defense against the scam is to remain vigilant. Strauber encouraged vulnerable residents to attend Wednesday’s workshop.

“This team effort to educate the public, in particular older adults, is an important initiative to empower benefit recipients to identify and avoid this type of fraud, which already has resulted in the theft of millions of dollars of critical public assistance,” Strauber said.