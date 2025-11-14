Senior found dead inside clutter-filled Auburndale home, two firefighters injured battling house fire: FDNY

Firefighters had to force their way in through the front door of the home, which was found to have heavy hoarding conditions throughout the house.

An elderly hoarder was killed during an all-hands house fire in Auburndale on the night of Thursday, Nov.13.

The FDNY received a call of a fire on the second floor of a private home at 48-25 194th St. just before 8 p.m., and dispatched 12 units with 60 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene. Interior operations were impeded by heavy clutter conditions inside the home. When firefighters made it up to the second floor, they found an 89-year-old man inside a bedroom who suffered extensive burns to the body and smoke inhalation. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is pending family notification. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze and were treated at the scene.

The fire was brought under control just before 9 p.m. FDNY fire marshals are investigating and will determine the cause of the blaze. Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside responded to the location and reported no arrests; however, the investigation remains ongoing.

Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings were called to the scene for a structural stability inspection, and they observed extensive fire damage, including missing windows and smoke damage throughout the home. As a result of the unsafe conditions caused by the fire damage, DOB issued a full vacate order for the building and ordered the building owner to seal the building in the interest of public safety.

Inspectors also issued an Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings for the Environmental Control Board (OATH/ECB) violation for failure to maintain due to the excessive hoarding conditions observed throughout the home.