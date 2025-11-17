Senior woman found dead after fire at her Queensbridge Houses apartment in LIC: FDNY

An elderly woman was killed in an apartment fire at the Queensbridge Houses on Nov. 15.

An elderly woman was killed after a fire tore through her apartment at the Queensbridge Houses during the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 15.

The FDNY received a call regarding a fire in a sixth-floor unit at 41-01 12th St. just after 2:15 a.m. and dispatched 12 units and 60 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene at the Queensbridge South Houses near 41st Road.

Police from the 114th Precinct and Public Service Area 9 evacuated the building, and the fire was brought under control at 2:44 a.m. and after the FDNY extinguished the blaze, an 86-year-old woman was discovered inside the burned-out top-floor apartment. EMS rushed her to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria, where she was pronounced dead, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The octogenarian’s identity is pending proper family notification.

FDNY fire marshals are investigating and will determine the cause of the fatal apartment fire.

“My heart is broken for the 86-year-old woman who tragically died following a fire in her apartment at Queensbridge South,” Council Member Julie Won posted on social media. “My sincere condolences to her family, friends, and community during this unimaginable time. My office has reached out to the local authorities, who are investigating the cause of this fire. We will continue to stay in contact with the local precinct and the community to provide any support we can.”